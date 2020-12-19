The Daily Dash: Bullish advice on transportation sector; Central Freight Lines sued

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, transportation analysts expect a continued run of strength for the sector throughout 2021. Plus, Central Freight Lines is being sued for nonpayment of invoices, and International Roadcheck compliance numbers improve in 2020.

The bulls rule

Analysts remain bullish on the transportation sector heading into 2021, but they remain divided on which segment of the sector will benefit most in the new year.

Todd Maiden has more on their predictions: 2021 trucking outlook comes into focus

Central Freight Lines facing lawsuit

Digital freight brokerage Mothership Technologies is suing less-than-truckload carrier Central Freight Lines (CFL) for nearly $508,000 in unpaid invoices, citing breach of contract.

Clarissa Hawes explains the reasoning: Central Freight Lines sued for unpaid freight invoices

Roadcheck compliance improves

Roadcheck results for 2020 show slightly better compliance with regulations this year compared to 2019, with hours-of-service violations dropping.

John Kingston has more of the results: Roadcheck Week results: ELDs may have slightly boosted HOS compliance

Guilty pleas

Four individuals indicted earlier this year in the Louisiana staged accident scheme pleaded guilty to federal mail fraud charges Thursday, bringing the total number of guilty pleas in the scandal to 15.

John Kingston has more on the story: Quartet of Louisiana staged accident ‘slammers’ and other participants plead guilty to federal charges

