The Daily Dash: Certifying logistics workers

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight Prologis’ plan for creating a certification program for logistics workers, rising air cargo rates and more.

The High Five

1. Prologis has partnered with the Association for Supply Chain Management to create a certification program for logistics workers. The San Francisco-based logistics real estate investment trust plans to launch the program during the third quarter. Todd Maiden with details

2. Capacity is rapidly tightening as more shippers turn to air for cross-border transport, sending air cargo rates sharply higher. The market is already running at peak levels five months before peak season normally starts. Eric Kulisch’s update

3. A Mexican auto parts supplier on Monday became the first company to receive a labor violation complaint under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Noi Mahoney with more

4. FreightWaves is a finalist in five categories in this year’s Jesse H. Neal Awards, which honor excellence in specialized journalism. Steve Barrett’s report

5. The Teamsters union wants to see executive pay reform at XPO Logistics after it was disclosed that Chairman and CEO Brad Jacobs is in line for a payout of up to $80 million at the same time the company has furloughed workers during the pandemic. John Gallagher’s story

Five more to check out

COVID-19 forces National Steel Car plant to suspend manufacturing operations

US, Canadian pilots unions clash over Cargojet and fatigue rules

Tanker rate boost from pipeline cyberattack could be fleeting

Canadian Pacific, CN continue to lobby for merger support

Radiant Logistics posts record results, focuses on buybacks and M&A