The Daily Dash: Chao steps down; safety groups concerned about HOS exemption

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has submitted her resignation, citing the events in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Plus, a worker classification rule could be scrapped before it goes into effect, and safety groups are concerned about an hours-of-service exemption being considered for agricultural haulers.

Chao steps down

The events of Wednesday in Washington, D.C., have led to several resignations among Trump administration officials, but none are bigger than Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who submitted her registration Thursday.

John Gallagher has more: DOT chief Elaine Chao to resign

Worker classification rule could be shelved

A federal rule published by the Department of Labor regarding the classification of workers may be a quick victim of a Biden administration putting some late Trump administration rules on the shelf.

John Kingston explains why the Teamsters are confident: New federal rule on worker classification may not see light of day

HOS exemption concerns safety groups

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance and other truck safety groups have warned federal regulators that relaxing hours-of-service rules for ag haulers threatens safety by exposing more drivers to fatigue.

John Gallagher explains why they are concerned: Safety groups rail against HOS exemption for ag truckers

Manufacturers take a stand

Business groups condemned President Donald Trump for stoking supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and lawmakers for going along with the president’s debunked conspiracy claims about election fraud.

Eric Kulisch has their statements: Business groups condemn Trump-led insurrection, election fraud claims

