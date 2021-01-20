The Daily Dash: Heartland kicks off earnings season; court sides with FMCSA over California

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, Heartland Express has kicked off the Q4 earnings season, posting an improvement in operating income. Plus, an appeals court said California can’t supersede FMCSA regulations on hours of service, and Daseke’s board chairman talks the future of the company.

Earnings season kicks off

The first truckload carrier to announce Q4 earnings reported a slight year-over-year decline in revenue but improvement in operating income.

Todd Maiden has more on Heartland’s earnings: Heartland Express sees Q4 gains, eyes acquisitions

Court to California: Not your decision

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit has upheld a determination by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that California cannot enforce state meal and rest break rules that conflict with federal hours-of-service regulations.

John Gallagher has more: Appeals court upholds FMCSA preemption over California meal/rest breaks

Daseke on the rebound

The sudden resignation of Chris Easter as CEO of Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) created a void that needed filling. Board Chairman Brian Bonner sat down with FreightWaves to discuss the company’s future.

Todd Maiden has the exclusive: Management at Daseke discusses recent changes, acquisition plans

Building a better infrastructure

Next month before a joint session of Congress, President-elect Joe Biden plans to lay out his Build Back Better recovery plan that he claims will make “historic” investments in infrastructure.

John Gallagher weighs the chances of success: Can Joe Biden get infrastructure done in 2021?

Did you miss this?

A seven-month outage of a medical examiner registry maintained by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has resulted in approximately 780,000 driver examinations potentially missing from the database, a federal watchdog has revealed.

John Gallagher has more on the impact: 780,000 driver medical exams could be missing from FMCSA database

Hammer down, everyone,

Brian Straight

Managing Editor

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

