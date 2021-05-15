The Daily Dash: Kansas City Southern favors CN merger proposal

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight news that Kansas City Southern prefers Canadian railway CN’s merger proposal, as well as a new venture that helps trucking companies enhance their reputations and more.

The High Five

1. Kansas City Southern has made a decision: It is leaning toward merging with Canadian railway CN. Joanna Marsh’s article

2. Bluewire, a first-of-its-kind AI software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, aims to arm motor carriers and their insurers with data to help counter false narratives that lead to damaged reputations — and potentially massive punitive damages in lawsuits. Grace Sharkey with more

3. The Port of Los Angeles continued its record-setting streak, posting the busiest April in its 114-year history. Kim Link-Wills with the story

4. A former trucking company owner was recently indicted by a federal grand jury in New York in an alleged conspiracy to defraud the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration about the company he controlled and affiliated entities. Clarissa Hawes’ report

5. Schneider National is driving toward a 7.5% reduction of CO2 emissions per mile by 2025 and a 60% reduction by 2035. Alyssa Sporrer with details

Five more to check out

Red-hot renewable diesel encouraging producers to buy into upstream supply chains

5 takeaways from Class I railroads’ earnings season

Inflation alert: Container shipping rates just spiked (again)

Investors send DoorDash stock soaring on strong earnings, outlook

COVID-19 has mixed effects on financial results for health care distributors