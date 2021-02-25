  • ITVI.USA
    15,217.650
    537.460
    3.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.980
    -0.590
    -2.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,176.720
    538.120
    3.7%
  • TLT.USA
    2.550
    -0.040
    -1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.850
    0.220
    8.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.310
    0.440
    15.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.400
    0.050
    3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.670
    0.660
    32.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.120
    0.240
    12.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.070
    0.300
    10.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,217.650
    537.460
    3.7%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.980
    -0.590
    -2.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,176.720
    538.120
    3.7%
  • TLT.USA
    2.550
    -0.040
    -1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.850
    0.220
    8.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.310
    0.440
    15.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.400
    0.050
    3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.670
    0.660
    32.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.120
    0.240
    12.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.070
    0.300
    10.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
NewsTrucking

The Daily Dash: Oshkosh a winner; auto day at GSCW

Postal Service makes decision on next-gen delivery vehicles

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffThursday, February 25, 2021
0 68 1 minute read
Oshkosh & (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves at DFW Airport)

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight the next-generation vehicle builder for the Postal Service and a unique trucking proposal from a consumer goods group.

Also, a reminder that Thursday’s Day 4 of FreightWaves Global Supply Chain Week will focus on the automotive industry. For a livestream, the full agenda and list of speakers, click here.

By gosh, it’s Oshkosh

In the battle to build next-generation delivery vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service, defense contractor Oshkosh Truck Corp. won the 10-year contract, beating out two other finalists — delivery van maker Workhorse Group Inc. and Turkish commercial vehicle builder Karsan. Alan Adler with the key points: Oshkosh beats Workhorse for Postal Service contract

Air traffic control … on the ground?

A study released earlier this week noted that truck transportation makes up more than 40% of total freight logistics costs. To address those costs, one idea being floated is to devise a highway traffic control system similar to the Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic control system. John Gallagher has more: Consumer goods group lobbies for trucking ‘air traffic control’

Another big deal in Canadian trucking

A tractor-trailer of Skelton Truck Lines. Most of the company is being solid at a premium price because of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Paying approximately $91 million in U.S. currency, Canadian health care logistics provider Andlauer Healthcare Group acquired most of Skelton Truck Lines, a small pharmaceutical trucking company. Andlauer is buying 100% of the 100-truck Skelton Canada and getting a 49% stake in the 70-truck Skelton USA. Nate Tabak with the details: Vaccine rollout drives $90M price tag for pharma carrier

Trying to get carded

Shares of WEX down on below-consensus revenue outlook for first quarter

WEX — the electronic payments provider whose fleet services include over-the-road fuel cards, fuel management and GPS fleet tracking — is seeing “some encouraging trends” as it recovers from the pandemic impact. Todd Maiden breaks it down: WEX sees ‘slow and steady’ recovery in 2021

More news you can use

Orbcomm reports fourth-quarter loss of $14.8M

Biden orders review of transportation sector

High winds disrupting freight flows out West

Origins of the Interstate Highway System

Hyliion picks Peterbilt as test chassis for Hypertruck ERX

Tags
Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffThursday, February 25, 2021
0 68 1 minute read
Photo of FreightWaves Staff

FreightWaves Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc