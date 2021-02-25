The Daily Dash: Oshkosh a winner; auto day at GSCW

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight the next-generation vehicle builder for the Postal Service and a unique trucking proposal from a consumer goods group.

By gosh, it’s Oshkosh

In the battle to build next-generation delivery vehicles for the U.S. Postal Service, defense contractor Oshkosh Truck Corp. won the 10-year contract, beating out two other finalists — delivery van maker Workhorse Group Inc. and Turkish commercial vehicle builder Karsan. Alan Adler with the key points: Oshkosh beats Workhorse for Postal Service contract

Air traffic control … on the ground?

A study released earlier this week noted that truck transportation makes up more than 40% of total freight logistics costs. To address those costs, one idea being floated is to devise a highway traffic control system similar to the Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic control system. John Gallagher has more: Consumer goods group lobbies for trucking ‘air traffic control’

Another big deal in Canadian trucking

Paying approximately $91 million in U.S. currency, Canadian health care logistics provider Andlauer Healthcare Group acquired most of Skelton Truck Lines, a small pharmaceutical trucking company. Andlauer is buying 100% of the 100-truck Skelton Canada and getting a 49% stake in the 70-truck Skelton USA. Nate Tabak with the details: Vaccine rollout drives $90M price tag for pharma carrier

Trying to get carded

WEX — the electronic payments provider whose fleet services include over-the-road fuel cards, fuel management and GPS fleet tracking — is seeing “some encouraging trends” as it recovers from the pandemic impact. Todd Maiden breaks it down: WEX sees ‘slow and steady’ recovery in 2021

