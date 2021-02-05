The Daily Dash: Some advice for Pete Buttigieg; Strong earnings season continues

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, FreightWaves’ editorial staff offers up suggestions for new U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Plus, a number of companies released strong earnings in the past two days, including Echo Global Logistics and Old Dominion Freight Lines, and looking back at Jeff Bezos’ logistics legacy.

Welcome, Secretary Pete, here are a few ideas to get you started

Pete Buttigieg has taken over as U.S. Department of Transportation secretary, and now FreightWaves’ staff is filling his to-do list.

Read the staff’s suggestions: Hey, Secretary Pete, got a minute?

Easy beat

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) easily beat Wall Street estimates for its Q4 performance on a 41.9% revenue increase.

John Paul Hampstead has more on the numbers: Echo Global Logistics beats earnings estimates on strong volumes, rates

Record quarter for Old Dominion

Less-than-truckload carrier Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ: ODFL) posted a record fourth-quarter operating ratio in the final three months of 2020, with solid increases in revenue and operating income.

John Kingston digs into the numbers: Old Dominion’s OR record for Q4; revenue and income up

Master logistician

Jeff Bezos has created an outsized legacy through his success at Amazon, but the e-tailer’s logistics operation may be his defining moment.

Mark Solomon looks at Bezos’ legacy: Jeff Bezos’ logistics legacy

