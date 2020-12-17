The Daily Dash: Truck drivers are speeding up; autonomous truck maker ditching the driver

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, as the holidays approached, truck drivers found less traffic on roadways than in past years, and that means speeds are going up. Plus, Gatik plans to remove drivers from its vehicles in 2021 and New Year’s resolutions for fleets looking to reduce their risk.
Faster, faster and faster still
As the world slowed, trucks got faster. Data shows that as fewer cars traveled the roadways in 2020, truck drivers started driving faster than ever.
Brian Straight has the details: As traffic declined, truck speeds increased
Ditch the driver
Autonomous trucking company Gatik plans to deploy vehicles without any drivers next year in a pilot program with Walmart.
Linda Baker has more on the program: Gatik bids adieu to safety drivers in fully driverless Walmart pilot
New Year’s risk reduction
Reducing fleet risk is a priority for most, but how to accomplish that goal is more complicated.
Brian Straight explains: 5 New Year’s resolutions to reduce your fleet risk in 2021
Safer than ever?
Truck makers began adding collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking in earnest as part of advanced driver assistance systems for the 2018 model year. Those trucks are now starting to hit the used market.
Alan Adler reports on their likely impact on roadway safety: Tech-enabled used truck trade-ins could boost road safety
Stories we think you’ll like:
Bestpass simplifies toll payments for 10,000 customers
Samsara Driver App gets customization upgrades
Cummins relies on predictive analytics to navigate pandemic
America’s scariest bridges for truckers
CloudTrucks secures $20.5M Series A
Report: Amazon generated 465M pounds of plastic packaging waste in 2019
FitzMark acquires Fetch Logistics; third deal of 2020
Did you miss this?
FreightWaves hosted the North American Supply Chain Summit on Tuesday, with a focus on how the supply chain survived 2020, what challenges await in 2021, and trends to watch for over the next five years.
FreightWaves staff has the coverage: North American Supply Chain Summit
Hammer down, everyone,
Brian Straight
Managing Editor
Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.
You may also like:
Here’s where electric trucks make sense
Hino, Toyota bringing Class 8 fuel-cell truck to North America next year