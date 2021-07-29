  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVNewsPoint of Sale (Podcast)

The final mile inside warehouses ー Point of Sale

Cashing in on time and money with warehouse space

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, July 29, 2021
1 minute read

Point of Sale is sponsored by ArcBest. ArcBest is more than logistics. Whatever you do, whatever you ship, ArcBest makes it easier for you to do business. ArcBest combines reliable capacity, innovative technology and trusted relationships to take the complexity out of your supply chain and keep your shipments moving. That's what makes ArcBest more than logistics.

Warehouse real estate is at a premium right now and crucial to retailers' final-mile strategies heading into peak season.

Warehouse real estate is at a premium right now and crucial to retailers’ final-mile strategies heading into peak season. 

Deema Adada, founder of GetSett, joins host Andrew Cox on this episode of Point of Sale to explain why there is such an importance placed on warehouse space for middle- and final-mile deliveries. 

She also talks about the big-picture challenges causing supply chain complexity, including health and safety considerations, consumer expectations and labor shortages. 

You can find more Point of Sale episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

