The final mile inside warehouses ー Point of Sale

Warehouse real estate is at a premium right now and crucial to retailers’ final-mile strategies heading into peak season.

Deema Adada, founder of GetSett, joins host Andrew Cox on this episode of Point of Sale to explain why there is such an importance placed on warehouse space for middle- and final-mile deliveries.

She also talks about the big-picture challenges causing supply chain complexity, including health and safety considerations, consumer expectations and labor shortages.



