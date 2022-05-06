The Future of Supply Chain weather forecast: Clear road ahead

The Future of Supply Chain, FreightWaves’ first in-person event since November 2019, will take Northwest Arkansas by storm next week.

Shaking up the industry again with an all-new freight experience, more than 1,600 registered guests and dozens of amazing speakers will crowd the Rogers Convention Center on Monday and Tuesday.

Severe storms hit this part of the country twice this week, flooding streets and blowing down trees and power lines in the nearby cities of Fayetteville and Bentonville, Arkansas.

FreightWaves Senior FreightCaster Kaylee Nix described the weather in Rogers on Friday morning simply as “gross.” It was misty, with a temperature around 50 degrees, but it was better than dangerous storms.

So will the weather stay cool and damp into next week? Will Mother Nature unleash fierce winds or even tornadoes? What should everyone pack?

The good news is that the latest Northwest Arkansas forecast looks splendid and everyone can leave their umbrellas at home. High pressure will spread across the region, allowing for fair skies and mostly unseasonably warm temperatures. So even though the event will be indoors in the air conditioning, don’t pack anything too heavy.

It will also be breezy each day and evening, beginning Sunday, with gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph. Here’s the daily outlook for Rogers, including the weekend arrival days.

Saturday

Day: Sunny with a high in the upper 70s.

Night: Mostly clear with a low in the upper 50s.

Sunday

Day: Sunny with a high in the mid-80s.



Night: Mostly clear with a low around 70 degrees.

Monday (The Future of Supply Chain Day 1)

Day: Sunny with a high in the upper 80s.



Night: Mostly clear with a low in the lower 70s.

Tuesday (The Future of Supply Chain Day 2)

Day: Sunny with a high in the upper 80s.



Night: Mostly clear with a low in the upper 60s.

Wednesday (for those not leaving Tuesday evening)

Mostly sunny with a high in the upper 80s again.

Look for forecast updates on the FreightWaves website and social media accounts.

