  • ITVI.USA
    15,029.790
    -68.230
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.030
    -0.090
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,002.610
    -70.020
    -0.5%
  • TLT.USA
    2.740
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.800
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    -0.140
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.050
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.810
    0.110
    4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    0.030
    0.9%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

The generation gap – WTT

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, April 5, 2021
On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the generation gap in freight, air cargo charters and getting an all-risk policy in Mexico.

Plus, Trevor Milton rakes in $49M in a sale of 3.5M Nikola shares; what will CVSA inspectors be checking during the annual safety blitz; pricing power remains with carriers; March Class 8 orders of 40,000 add to the dizzying industry backlog; Clubhouse is “the 2021 version of conference calls”; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Mark Vickers, EVP of international logistics for Reliance Partners; Steven Roy, president and owner of RoyTrans Global Logistics; and Gabrielle Bosché, co-founder of The Purpose Company.

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

