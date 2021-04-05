The generation gap – WTT

This episode is brought to you by Redwood, a leading logistics platform company, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management, and innovative platform services such as LPaaS™ and RedwoodConnect™ that fill the gaps between logistics and technology. Contact Redwood at redwoodlogistics.com

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the generation gap in freight, air cargo charters and getting an all-risk policy in Mexico.

Plus, Trevor Milton rakes in $49M in a sale of 3.5M Nikola shares; what will CVSA inspectors be checking during the annual safety blitz; pricing power remains with carriers; March Class 8 orders of 40,000 add to the dizzying industry backlog; Clubhouse is “the 2021 version of conference calls”; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Mark Vickers, EVP of international logistics for Reliance Partners; Steven Roy, president and owner of RoyTrans Global Logistics; and Gabrielle Bosché, co-founder of The Purpose Company.

