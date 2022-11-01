The hottest event in supply chain kicks off

The most exciting FreightTech event of the season, the FreightWaves Future of Freight Festival, kicked off Tuesday in the heart of Freight Alley in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

This year’s festival, aka F3, will run through Thursday and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever. The event will be based at the Chattanooga Convention Center, with interactive sponsor kiosks and a full three-day schedule of thought-provoking speakers on tap.

Here’s what to expect:

Who is speaking?

F3 will host dozens of thought leaders and experts from across the supply chain and logistics to discuss the key factors and trends that are driving our industry forward. Some of the speakers include:

Peter Zeihan is a critically acclaimed author whose first two books — “The Accidental Superpower” and “The Absent Superpower” — set the stage for his most recent release, “The End of the World is Just the Beginning: Mapping the Collapse of Globalization.” Understanding what will drive tomorrow’s headlines, Zeihan’s approach transforms dense and heavy topics into accessible, relevant takeaways for audiences. Combining an expert understanding of demography, economics, energy, politics, technology and security, he will speak about the changing global landscape, its impact on domestic and global supply chains and what we can do now to prepare for an uncertain future.

Leland R. Miller is a frequent commentator on media outlets such as CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Radio, CNN, BNN, BBC and Fox Business who has served as a guest host of two of the financial world’s top morning news shows, CNBC “Squawk Box” and Bloomberg’s “Surveillance.” Miller’s work is featured regularly in The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, Time magazine, The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Forbes, Foreign Policy, The Hill and South China Morning Post.





Manti Te’o rose to national prominence during his college football years at Notre Dame, culminating in his final season, when he finished second in Heisman Trophy voting and led the Fighting Irish to a national championship game appearance. While in college, Te’o was the victim of an elaborate catfishing hoax that was recently documented in Netflix’s “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.” He will sit down with Jonathan Hoffman, former Pentagon chief spokesman, to discuss dealing with adversity.

Spencer Frazier is executive vice president of sales and marketing for J.B. Hunt Transport Services. In that position, Frazier is responsible for establishing J.B. Hunt’s commercial growth strategy, which is enabled by the company’s investments in people, technology and capacity. He leads an integrated team of sales, marketing, customer experience and international professionals focused on creating and delivering value for the company’s customers.

John Ibbitson co-authored “Empty Planet: The Shock of Global Population Decline,” which has been translated into nine languages and is sold around the world. Since arriving in 1999 at The Globe and Mail, Canada’s national newspaper, he has served as Washington bureau chief, Ottawa bureau chief, chief political writer and, since 2015, writer at large.

Rosemary Coates has been a management consultant for over 25 years, helping more than 80 global supply chain clients worldwide. Coates is an Amazon.com best-selling author with five supply chain management books, including the reshoring guidebook “42 Rules for Sourcing and Manufacturing in China” and the “Legal Blacksmith: How to Avoid and Defend Supply Chain Disputes.” She also serves as an expert witness on legal cases involving global supply chain disputes.

Outside of the keynote address, there will be a bevy of fireside chats over the three days of the festival.

What else will I see?

There will also be more than 50 live demonstrations highlighting the latest solutions in trucking, air, ocean, rail, drones, driverless vehicles and everything in between.

Each company will have seven minutes to show off the latest and greatest supply chain solutions pushing our industry forward. You’ll see and hear from the biggest names in freight, including J.B. Hunt, Ryder, Turvo and a whole lot more.

And for the first time, FreightWaves is excited to introduce Startup Alley, a new stage sponsored by Venture 53 that will feature some of the most disruptive young companies in freight.

To view all of the companies doing demos, visit the agenda here.

You can stream F3 live

Can’t attend in person? While we’d love to have you in Chattanooga, you can join us online for all three days here.