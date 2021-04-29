The importance of supply chain resiliency — Medically Necessary

This podcast is brought to you by Ryder, the only fully integrated logistics & transportation provider in the industry. Ryder’s solutions cover the entire supply chain including warehousing, transportation logistics, e-commerce fulfillment, & last mile. Discover how Ryder can make you ever better at ryder.com.

Some researchers and business leaders believe the pandemic has changed the strategic importance of the supply chain. It used to be that the health care supply chain was all about reducing costs, but the pandemic has shifted that focus to include resiliency.

On this episode of Medically Necessary, Matt Blois talks to Rudy Silva about how the pandemic has changed the strategic importance of the supply chain in health care. Silva is the group director for customer logistics for show sponsor Ryder and has more than 25 years of experience in operations and logistics management.

Silva explains the changes he has seen in the health care supply chain in the last year and if he thinks those changes will persist in a post-COVID world. He also highlights the ways Ryder has adapted to serve its clients needs during this challenging year.

