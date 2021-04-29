  • ITVI.USA
The importance of supply chain resiliency — Medically Necessary

Keeping a healthy supply chain is just as hard as maintaining a healthy immune system

Kaylee NixThursday, April 29, 2021
This podcast is brought to you by Ryder, the only fully integrated logistics & transportation provider in the industry. Ryder’s solutions cover the entire supply chain including warehousing, transportation logistics, e-commerce fulfillment, & last mile. Discover how Ryder can make you ever better at ryder.com.

Some researchers and business leaders believe the pandemic has changed the strategic importance of the supply chain. It used to be that the health care supply chain was all about reducing costs, but the pandemic has shifted that focus to include resiliency.

On this episode of Medically Necessary, Matt Blois talks to Rudy Silva about how the pandemic has changed the strategic importance of the supply chain in health care. Silva is the group director for customer logistics for show sponsor Ryder and has more than 25 years of experience in operations and logistics management.

Silva explains the changes he has seen in the health care supply chain in the last year and if he thinks those changes will persist in a post-COVID world. He also highlights the ways Ryder has adapted to serve its clients needs during this challenging year. 

You can find more Medically Necessary episodes and recaps of all our live podcasts here. 

Kaylee NixThursday, April 29, 2021
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

