The Iron Insurance Disaster

It looked like a great idea on paper. Use a trucking giant’s scale and infrastructure to offer affordable insurance to small carriers, but tie the coverage to telematics, cameras, and a safety association membership. If you want a policy, put in the technology and prove you’re serious about safety. The data would manage the risk.

What followed was one of the most expensive experiments in trucking insurance history, a $130 million collapse that put dangerous carriers on American highways for years before anyone with a badge or a regulatory mandate noticed a thing. The Biden administration’s FMCSA didn’t catch it. The Arizona Department of Insurance issued a consent order over missed phone calls. And tens of thousands of small carriers who never should have been on the road got insurance certificates, and kept rolling, long after the data said they shouldn’t have.

This is the story of the Mohave deal.

In 2004, Knight-Swift quietly formed Mohave Transportation Insurance Company as an Arizona-domiciled captive insurer, NAIC CoCode 14349, domiciled at 2200 S. 75th Avenue in Phoenix. It sat on the shelf for years, used internally, until someone had a bigger idea.

By 2020, as the freight market entered its COVID-era explosion and a tsunami of new small carriers flooded into the industry, Knight-Swift initiated an insurance program for third-party carriers. In September 2021, they announced it publicly. Their own press release described it:

“An organization that brings together services essential to transportation carriers and includes insurance, equipment maintenance, fuel purchasing, and truck sales and rentals. Iron Truck Services provides affordable solutions to truckload carriers by leveraging the scale and infrastructure of the nation’s largest carrier, Knight-Swift.” Knight-Swift press release, September 14, 2021 (BusinessWire)

The centerpiece, Iron Insurance, was writing commercial trucking policies on Chubb and Harco paper, with Mohave serving as the captive reinsurer, absorbing the risk. Harco is a Chubb subsidiary, making this exactly the Chubb/ACE paper arrangement that industry sources have described.

Distribution ran through the Independent Carrier Safety Association, a nonprofit formed in 2019. The mechanics were elegant on paper: join ICSA, install ICSA-approved in-cab event recorders, share your ELD data, submit to mandatory hair drug testing, and you qualified for affordable truck insurance through Mohave. Telematics for coverage. Safety compliance for a policy. The concept was sound. The execution was about to become a textbook case in what happens when volume overwhelms infrastructure.

The Boom

The timing was perfect for selling insurance to small trucking companies, and disastrous for the risk math behind it. In 2021 alone, 109,340 trucking companies opened for business, nearly triple the number that received authority in 2018. Most were single-truck operations, owner-operators who bought a truck during the freight boom because rates were high enough to make it look profitable.

FMCSA audits lagged catastrophically behind the surge. In 2021, only 45% of the 119,872 newly issued motor carrier authorities received the required safety audit. In 2022, only 44% of 108,019 new entrants were audited. That means over 100,000 new carriers entered the market during peak Mohave enrollment years without any formal federal safety review. Iron Insurance was writing policies on many of them.

The Biden Administration essentially allowed every barrier to the trucking industry to not only come down, but also to be replaced with the worst carriers possible. Insurers helped with bottom-dollar rates and no barriers to entry.

The program’s own earnings filings from Q3 2022 showed it was working; Iron Insurance was generating a 96.6% revenue increase and $18.5 million in operating income. The program was printing money. The telematics data was there. Whether anyone was actually using it to manage the book in real time is a different question entirely.

Knight-Swift’s own SEC filings from this period describe the opportunity in language that, in retrospect, reads as a warning:

“Back in 2021, there was unprecedented growth in small fleets and there was a financial incentive and opportunity for large fleets to try to get extra revenue while utilizing their extensive footprint of maintenance shops and nationwide roadside networks. But a flood of new entrants, many with little experience in either trucking or owning a business, means a higher likelihood for accidents and claims.” FreightWaves / Knight-Swift earnings analysis, January 2024

The Crash

The freight market turned in mid-2022. Spot rates collapsed. Small carriers who had entered the market with thin capitalization and no cushion suddenly couldn’t make their truck payments, couldn’t make their premium payments, and couldn’t generate the freight revenue to stay solvent. The same carriers who were Iron Insurance’s book started dying.

The first public acknowledgment came with Q1 2023 earnings, filed April 20, 2023. Knight-Swift’s own 8-K filing used language that should have triggered alarm across the regulatory apparatus:

“Overall, our Iron Insurance line of business produced a $22.8 million operating loss (or $0.11 per diluted share) during the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased frequency and unfavorable claim development during the quarter as well as insurance premium collection issues associated with small carriers who are struggling given the soft freight market conditions. We are continuing to execute our plan to improve the underwriting profitability of the insurance program, and we have decided to reduce our exposure to small carrier risk in the current market as we believe the extreme pressure small carriers are under is producing undesirable risk characteristics.” Knight-Swift 8-K, Q1 2023 Earnings, April 20, 2023. SEC EDGAR

Premium collection issues. Carriers weren’t paying their premiums. They were still operating, still on the road, still hauling freight, still capable of causing fatal crashes, but not paying for the insurance that was supposed to cover those crashes. The telematics-for-coverage promise had inverted completely. The cameras were installed, but nobody was collecting the checks.

The Q1 2023 investor presentation, also filed with the SEC, was equally stark:

“Third-party insurance business posted $22.8M loss due to increased frequency and unfavorable claims development and revenue collectability challenges with small carriers. Growth trajectory expected to temporarily slow. Strategic Pivot on Third-Party Insurance, Temporarily reducing exposure to third-party insurance risk in an unusually difficult environment for small operators. Near-term headwind to revenue growth for this program, but the prudent move for our business at this point in the cycle.” Knight-Swift Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation, Exhibit 99.2, April 20, 2023, SEC EDGAR

They said they were raising rates, tightening underwriting, and reducing exposure. It was too late. By Q2 2023, insurance losses were a 45-cent drag on full-year earnings guidance, totaling $38 million in the first half alone. By Q3, the losses were compounding. The Q3 2023 8-K filed October 19, 2023, is particularly telling:

“Our third-party insurance business operating loss for the current quarter increased slightly to $15.9 million (or $0.08 per diluted share) from a $15.0 million operating loss (or $0.07 per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2023. Our GAAP and non-GAAP results for the quarter included… the $22.0 million reduction in operating income in our Iron Truck insurance program.” Knight-Swift 8-K, Q3 2023 Earnings, October 19, 2023, SEC EDGAR

In the same period, Knight-Swift issued a statement in an 8-K filing trying to reassure investors:

“It will take some time for these changes in the insurance business to fully materialize in the results, but we are making progress raising premiums and improving the quality of risk as we work to mitigate volatility.” Knight-Swift 8-K filing, Q3 2023 SEC EDGAR

They were not making progress. Then came Q4.

A $71.7 million operating loss in a single quarter. The company began canceling policies and reduced the number of trucks under coverage by 75%. CFO Adam Miller said on the earnings call: “Because we have to give certain notice to the insureds before we can cancel the policy, there is this run-out period.” Knight-Swift reported operating losses in every quarter of 2023 as claims were more frequent and more severe than in any prior period. With losses persisting, executives determined the need to exit a model that the company previously hailed as a potential for growth.

By April 1, 2024, the program was dead. The Chubb and Harco paper stopped. Mohave stopped underwriting. Iron Insurance was over.

Total documented losses in 2023 alone: over $130 million.

The Regulatory Record

The story gets uncomfortable for the people who were supposed to be watching within the Biden Administration and the Buttigieg DOT.

The Arizona Department of Insurance’s formal response to the Mohave Transportation Insurance Company’s conduct during this period was a consent order filed on October 19, 2023. Case number 23A-065-INS. NAIC CoCode 14349. The enforcement type: Penalty. The penalty amount: $1,000.

One thousand dollars. The underlying violation documented in the consent order: failing to return a claimant’s phone calls. The complaint was filed in November 2022, the same period during which the losses were accelerating, and carriers with unpaid premiums were still operating on the road.

BBB complaint records from the same period show carriers being canceled mid-policy over camera compliance disputes, with no communication from claims adjusters for months. One complainant documented going five months after a crash with only four actual conversations with a claims representative. Another had their DOT authority canceled, effectively being put out of business, over a dispute over a camera delivery.

On the federal side, FMCSA was focused elsewhere. The agency was working on AEB rulemaking. Each year, roughly twice as many trucking companies enter the industry as regulators can audit. That was the documented condition in 2021 and 2022 when Iron Insurance was at peak enrollment. FMCSA knew its new-entrant audit completion rate had dropped to 44-45%. The agency had published data showing new entrant crash rates nearly tripled, rising from 1.3% in the 2018 cohort to 3.5% by 2021. What it lacked was a mechanism to connect that deteriorating new-entrant safety profile to the insurance programs actively underwriting those same carriers.

No federal regulator reviewed the Iron Insurance book of business. No federal regulator cross-referenced the new-entrant crash rate data against the ICSA enrollment numbers. No federal regulator asked what happened to premium collection when the freight market turned. The $130 million loss was documented in public SEC filings through four consecutive quarters before the program was shut down. Washington never looked.

What THE TEA Data Shows

The insurance data, built from FMCSA’s own public licensing and insurance filing records, tells a story that regulators weren’t equipped to read in real time.

Using the FMCSA SODA insurance history endpoint covering 7.37 million records going back to 1986, we can trace the carriers that passed through Iron Insurance’s book, when they were written, what their safety profiles looked like at the time of coverage, what their crash and violation records showed during the policy period, and which ones are still operating today.

The carrier population that moved through Iron Insurance is not a clean one. It skews toward:

New authorities. Carriers with authority under two years at the time of policy writing

Thin inspection histories. Carriers written before any meaningful FMCSA audit had occurred

Carriers that entered the market in 2021 and exited in 2023 as the freight recession hit

Entities that cycled through multiple insurers after losing Iron coverage, many ending up in RRG books or residual market programs

Some of them are still on the road.

The telematics data that was supposed to manage this risk existed. ICSA had the ELD feeds, the camera data, and the inspection records. The problem was that the data was never being used to actually gate coverage decisions in real time. It was a marketing premise, not an operating discipline. Producers wrote volume. ICSA couldn’t keep up with verification. The book was filled with carriers who had cameras in their trucks and unpaid premiums on their accounts.

The parallel with our RRG instability data is direct. Several of the Risk Retention Groups that THE TEA currently flags as COLLAPSE RISK or ELEVATED CONCERN show the same pattern Iron Insurance displayed in 2022, adding high-risk carriers rapidly, recording zero cancellations, with portfolio trajectory scores in freefall. The carriers cycling out of those RRGs are the same population that was cycling through Iron Insurance’s exit pipeline two years ago.

The Nirvana Comparison

The contrast with Nirvana Insurance is instructive and intentional. Nirvana sold its first policy in 2022, the same year Iron Insurance was at peak volume. Both were telematics-for-coverage plays targeting small carriers in a market dominated by legacy underwriters who weren’t using available safety data.

The difference was discipline. Nirvana is now valued at $830 million following a Series C and recently completed a $100 million Series D. Iron Insurance lost $130 million and closed. Same thesis. Same market. Completely different execution.

The lesson is not that telematics-based trucking insurance doesn’t work. The lesson is that telematics is a tool, not a strategy. If you use it to write volume without integrating the data into ongoing underwriting and portfolio management decisions, you haven’t built a smarter insurance program. You’ve built a faster way to make bad decisions at scale.

Iron Insurance ran cameras in trucks. Nobody was watching the footage until the crash happened.

What Needs to Change

The Iron Insurance collapse was not a black swan. The warning signs were in the Biden FMCSA’s own data, in the carrier registration surge numbers, in the new-entrant crash rate data, in the premium collection failures that showed up in Knight-Swift’s Q1 2023 SEC filing. A regulator with the right tools and the right data access could have seen it coming. I found it.

The $750,000 insurance minimum for motor carriers hasn’t changed in more than 40 years. It would need to be approximately $2.3 million today to carry the same real value. That gap between required minimums and actual crash costs is part of what made the Iron Insurance book viable to write at the prices it was writing. Carriers who couldn’t get coverage at adequate premiums were finding a price point that didn’t reflect their true risk, and the difference was being absorbed by a captive reinsurer that had been eating losses for four straight quarters before shutting down.

FMCSA needs a mechanism to monitor insurance program-level risk concentration in real time. Not just individual carrier safety ratings, but aggregate portfolio quality for programs writing large books of small carriers. If a program’s book is generating crash rates or OOS rates that diverge significantly from the voluntary market baseline, that should trigger oversight. Right now, nothing does.

The Biden administration had four years and didn’t build it. The data to do it was public the entire time.

I’ve built a version of it, Tea Technologies, for the insurance industry. The question is whether the regulator will ever build one for itself.

A Note on the Distribution Chain

The retail production layer between Knight-Swift/Mohave and the end-carrier market involved program intermediaries consistent with the structure described here, entities responsible for driving enrollment volume to the ICSA program and writing policies at prices that did not anticipate the market turn. The specific identities of those intermediaries and the full chain of production accountability remain subjects of ongoing reporting. If you have direct knowledge of the Iron Insurance distribution chain, contact robcarpenter@theteaintel.com.

SOURCE DOCUMENTATION: All Primary Sources

I. SEC / EDGAR FILINGS. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (CIK: 0001492691)

All Knight-Swift SEC filings are publicly available through EDGAR:

Master EDGAR Filing Index (all KNX filings): https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&CIK=0001492691&type=10-K&dateb=&owner=include&count=40

Q1 2023. First documented $22.8M Iron Insurance loss (April 20, 2023):

KEY QUOTE: “Overall, our Iron Insurance line of business produced a $22.8 million operating loss (or $0.11 per diluted share) during the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to increased frequency and unfavorable claim development during the quarter as well as insurance premium collection issues associated with small carriers who are struggling given the soft freight market conditions… we believe the extreme pressure small carriers are under is producing undesirable risk characteristics.”

8-K Exhibit 99.1 (Earnings Press Release): https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1492691/000149269123000042/exhibit99103312023.htm

8-K Exhibit 99.2 (Investor Presentation. Strategic Pivot slide): https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001492691/000149269123000042/exhibit99203312023.htm

Q3 2023. $15.9M quarterly loss, ‘making progress’ statement (October 19, 2023):

KEY QUOTE: “Our third-party insurance business operating loss for the current quarter increased slightly to $15.9 million (or $0.08 per diluted share) from a $15.0 million operating loss in the second quarter of 2023… the $22.0 million reduction in operating income in our Iron Truck insurance program.”

8-K Exhibit 99.1 (Q3 2023 Earnings): https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1492691/000149269123000084/exhibit99109302023.htm

FY2022 Investor Presentation. Iron Insurance at peak revenue (Q3 2022):

Shows 96.6% revenue increase and $18.5M operating income, the program’s high-water mark before collapse.

8-K Exhibit 99.2 (Q3 2022 Presentation): https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001492691/000149269122000058/exhibit99209302022.htm

FY2021 Investor Presentation. Iron Insurance launch, $96M revenue projection:

8-K Exhibit (Q2 2021 Presentation): https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001492691/000149269121000058/exhibit99206302021.htm

FY2023 10-K Annual Report. Full year collapse documented:

10-K Annual Report (December 31, 2023): https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001492691/000149269124000015/knx-20231231.htm

II. Arizona Regulatory Filings. Mohave Transportation Insurance Company

NAIC CoCode: 14349 | Arizona-domiciled captive insurer | Certificate of authority issued June 13, 2006

Consent Order Case 23A-065-INS (October 19, 2023):

Order Type: Consent Order | Enforcement Type: Penalty | Penalty: $1,000 | Penalty Paid: $1,000

Violation: Failure to return claimant communications on a vehicle claim filed November 2022.

DIFI Enforcement Filing Page: https://difi.az.gov/enforcement/23a-065-ins

Consent Order PDF (direct): https://difi.az.gov/sites/default/files/230065.pdf

III. Federal Court Litigation Involving Mohave Transportation Insurance

Moreland v. Mohave Transportation Insurance Company et al (N.D. Georgia, 2023): https://dockets.justia.com/docket/georgia/gandce/1:2023cv04858/321833

Booth v. Mohave Transportation Insurance Co et al (E.D. Louisiana): https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/USCOURTS-laed-2_13-cv-06746Nebraska District Court case (2018): https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/USCOURTS-ned-7_18-cv-05008

IV. FMCSA Data. New Entrant Statistics and Regulatory Record

FMCSA Registration Statistics (carrier authority trends by year): https://ai.fmcsa.dot.gov/RegistrationStatistics

FMCSA Trends in New Motor Carrier Registration Data: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/safety/data-and-statistics/trends-new-motor-carrier-registration-data

FMCSA New Entrant Safety Assurance Program: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/safety/new-entrant-safety-assurance-processFMCSA Open Data Program (insurance filing datasets): https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/registration/fmcsa-data-dissemination-program

V. Corporate Press Releases

Knight-Swift Iron Truck Services Launch (September 14, 2021):

KEY QUOTE: “Iron Insurance, which provides auto, general, and cargo liability insurance, as well as physical damage insurance options at affordable rates. All policies are supported by risk management services that promote safe operational practices for policyholders.”BusinessWire Press Release: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005720/en/Knight-Swift-Transportation-Creates-Iron-Truck-Services-Bringing-Affordable-Solutions-Nationwide-to-Truckload-Carriers-of-All-Size

VI. Trade Press Coverage

Trucking Dive. Knight-Swift shutting down third-party insurance (January 25, 2024): https://www.truckingdive.com/news/knight-swift-shuttering-third-party-insurance-business/705556/

FreightWaves. Insurance woes weigh down Knight-Swift Q4 earnings (January 25, 2024): https://www.freightwaves.com/news/insurance-woes-weigh-down-knight-swift-earnings

FreightWaves. Knight-Swift introduces Iron Truck Services (September 2021): https://www.freightwaves.com/news/knight-swift-introduces-services-division-for-smaller-carriers

FreightWaves. Knight-Swift reels in 2023 outlook after poor Q2 (July 2023): https://www.freightwaves.com/news/knight-swift-reels-in-2023-outlook-after-poor-q2

The Insurer / Program Manager. Mohave stops underwriting April 1 (March 2024): https://www.theinsurer.com/program-manager/news/chubb-supported-trucking-program-mohave-to-stop-underwriting-at-1-april/

Trucking Dive. Q1 2023 losses first reported (April 21, 2023): https://www.truckingdive.com/news/knight-swift-q1-2023-earnings/648277/

Trucking Dive. Fleets pressured by higher insurance costs (September 2023): https://www.truckingdive.com/news/carriers-deal-with-higher-insurance-and-claims-costs-2023/692041/

TheTrucker. Surging ahead, new trucking companies shattering records (February 2022): https://www.thetrucker.com/trucking-news/truckload-authority/trends-in-trucking/surging-ahead-number-of-new-trucking-companies-shattering-records

FreightWaves. New carrier authorities surging in surprising places: https://www.freightwaves.com/news/new-carrier-authorities-are-surging-in-surprising-places

VII. ICSA / Mohave Program Documentation

Independent Carrier Safety Association. Official Site: https://www.safecarriers.org

The Insurance Store. ICSA/Mohave program description: https://www.tisteam.com/icsa/

The Insurance Store. Who is ICSA?: https://www.tisteam.com/who-is-icsa/

Motive Marketplace. ICSA ELD data sharing integration: https://marketplace.gomotive.com/app/independent-carrier-safety-association-icsaICSA Team / Karen Rasmussen background: https://www.safecarriers.org/our-team/

VIII. Consumer Complaint Record

Mohave Transportation Insurance Company. BBB Complaints: https://www.bbb.org/us/az/phoenix/profile/insurance-agency/mohave-transportation-insurance-company-1126-1000110982/complaints

IX. Nirvana Insurance. Comparative Context

TechCrunch. Nirvana raises $80M at $830M valuation (March 2025): https://techcrunch.com/2025/03/10/nirvana-keeps-on-truckin-with-80m-at-a-830m-valuation-for-its-ai-powered-insurance/

TechCrunch. Nirvana raises $57M Series B (October 2023): https://techcrunch.com/2023/10/17/nirvana-nabs-57m-to-make-ai-inroads-into-commercial-trucking-insurance/Nirvana About page (first policy sold 2022): https://www.nirvanatech.com/about