The Log Book: CMA CGM supports World Wildlife Fund’s Tiger Trail

CMA CGM supports World Wildlife Fund’s Tiger Trail

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF), with support from CMA CGM, recently premiered its AR-mazing Tiger Trail to address the decline in tiger populations and raise funds to help protect the animal from extinction within our lifetime.

According to WWF-Singapore, 100,000 wild tigers lived on Earth in 1900. Now, only 3,900 remain. Populations in Southeast Asia, specifically Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, have disappeared completely over the past 25 years.

To address these problems, WWF-Singapore created a three-part, islandwide virtual trail that consists of 33 life-size tiger sculptures representing various WWF initiatives, including climate change, poaching and deforestation. The trail will span a number of locations in Singapore, including Gardens by the Bay, Jewel Changi, the National Gallery, Kampong Glam and The Fullerton Heritage Sentosa.

“Our mission to curate the Tiger Trail 2022 was particularly uplifting. My invitation to all the incredible artists, both in Singapore and around the world, was met with huge support and excitement. Bringing art and conservation together enabled the artists to show their passion for protecting this magnificent species,” said Chris Westbrook, curator and creative director of Tiger Trail.

The trail will be gamified through a series of augmented reality quizzes and Instagram filters that can be accessed on visitors’ phones. The trail will be open in Singapore until April 9.

“WWF-Singapore’s AR-mazing Tiger Trail was curated to encourage fun and creative discussions and promote education on vital issues facing the wild tiger population today. We are delighted to work with the incredible artists and partners on the AR-mazing Tiger Trail. I cannot wait to see our community interact with the Tiger Trail physically and virtually, and to learn more about the plight of these beautiful, culturally iconic species,” said WWF-Singapore CEO R. Raghunathan.

Werner spotlights diversity, equity and inclusion groups

Transportation and logistics company Werner Enterprises unveiled details of the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, including its associate resource groups (ARGs) that are open to all employees and drivers.

Werner currently has 10 ARGs, including WEBold, dedicated to the leadership development of Black employees; Blue Brigade, its community service group; On Time Delivery Toastmasters Club, a group dedicated to self-confidence and leadership skills; WEVets, its veteran group; WLA, the Women’s Leadership Alliance; YEL, Young Emerging Leaders; WEPride, its resource group for LGBTQIA+ employees; WEAsME, a support group for Asian and Middle Eastern cultures; and Sociedad Werner, its networking and career development group for Latino employees.

Last month, WEBold honored Black History Month by hosting its first membership meeting, including the introduction of its steering committee, which set goals for the group in 2022. One of these goals was a challenge to its members to schedule a routine health exam, a benefit provided to employees by Werner.

15 transportation and logistics companies among Forbes’ 500 Best Large Employers

Business magazine Forbes recently released its annual list of America’s 500 best large employers, with 15 transportation and logistics companies making the list.

“Everyone at Schneider is incredibly proud to be ranked in the top of the country’s best employers,” said Angela Fish, executive vice president of human resources at Schneider National, one of the companies on the list. “Schneider has been around for over 85 years and our history has taught us that treating everyone with dignity and respect is vital to our ongoing success.”

The list is compiled in a partnership with Statista, surveying over 60,000 workers of companies that have over 1,000 employees. Respondents are asked to rate their employers on a scale of zero to 10 based on topics like working conditions, compensation, development opportunities and how likely they would be to recommend their employers to others.

Number on Forbes list Company name Number of employees 30 Delta Air Lines 72,000 56 Southwest Airlines 56,500 57 Old Dominion Freight Line 19,779 70 Alaska Airlines 23,632 105 Schneider National 15,225 110 Amtrak 17,500 221 SkyWest Airlines 14,196 286 Total Quality Logistics 7,000 291 Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) 68,753 299 FedEx 570,000 333 Pitney Bowes 9,200 380 United Parcel Service 540,000 397 Estes Express Line 29,500 416 Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority 12,664 445 DHL 400,000

Schneider leadership credited the company’s diverse culture and commitment to career growth as the reason for its ranking on the Forbes list.

“Our talent and inclusivity are what drive Schneider ahead and we’re pleased to have that recognized and be included in this prestigious list,” said​ Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke. “Our commitment to establishing a diverse workforce creates an environment that fuels innovation, improves strategic thinking and cultivates leadership.”

