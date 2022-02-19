The Log Book: UPS’ Big Brown joins Operation Ramp in Louisiana

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: James “Big Brown” Joseph joins UPS volunteers to build a wheelchair ramp for a World War II veteran, FedEx launches its Small Business Grant contest and Ruan’s vice president of operations joins the One Warm Coat board.

UPS’ Big Brown joins Operation Ramp in Louisiana

On Friday, nonprofit Operation Ramp It Up volunteers and UPS employees completed a build-out of a wheelchair ramp for 103-year-old World War II veteran Leon Dixon in Louisiana.

The nonprofit was launched by a Cincinnati-based veteran UPS driver, Greg Schneider, the UPS Foundation and the VFW Foundation to help install wheelchair ramps at disabled veterans’ or veterans’ spouses’ homes. Since 2014, the group has installed or recycled over 250 ramps in 29 states.

Volunteers were joined by the famed James “Big Brown” Joseph, a Louisiana-based UPS driver of 24 years who is known for his foundation, Big Brown Reaching Back, which provides funds for a number of initiatives including its recent donation of $1.5 million worth of personal protective equipment to East Baton Rouge Parish Schools.

Joseph was awarded UPS’ Jim Casey Community Service Award in 2017 for his contribution to the company and his community.

Inspiring day today teaming up with @OperationRamp and UPS’s Big Brown to build a ramp for a 103 year old WWII veteran here in Louisiana. Thank you Leon Dixon for your service to our country! pic.twitter.com/WaAsgwWMWd February 18, 2022

FedEx launches its Small Business Grant contest

Global shipping provider FedEx announced this week the beginning of its annual Small Business Grant Contest, an event that has awarded more than $1.3 million in cash and prizes to over 100 businesses in the past 10 years.

“Over the past decade, we’ve watched our winning small business owners grow and thrive, and we are thrilled to be part of their stories. We pride ourselves in being an ally for small businesses, because we know when small businesses succeed, we all succeed,” said Jenny Robertson, senior vice president of integrated marketing and communications at FedEx.

FedEx will be offering 10 small businesses grants and FedEx office credits totaling more than $365,000. Three grand prize winners will receive a $50,000 grant and $4,000 in FedEx office credits. Seven first-place winners will receive a $20,000 grant and $1,500 in credits.

In honor of its 10th anniversary, FedEx will be awarding an extra $10,000 grant and $500 FedEx Office credit to winners of new business categories including Young Entrepreneur, Sustainability Focused, Healthcare, Veteran-Owned and Minority-Owned.

The contest is open to all U.S.-based for-profit small businesses that have shipping and printing needs and one to 99 employees, and that have been operating for six months or longer as of Feb. 10, 2022. The entry period is Feb. 10-28. Top 100 entries will be announced March 22, with public voting taking place March 22-31. Winners will be announced May 4.

Ruan executive joins board of One Warm Coat

Nonprofit One Warm Coat announced this week that Ryan Frederiksen, Ruan Transportation’s vice president of operations, had been named to the group’s board of directors as it continues to provide free coats to families in need.

Since its launch in 1992, the organization has held over 40,000 coat drives, donating more than 7 million coats to communities.

“I am delighted to serve on the One Warm Coat board because of the tremendous reach of this organization. While technically a national nonprofit, One Warm Coat is designed to serve individual communities by connecting coat drives with local nonprofits in need,” said Frederiksen.

To celebrate Frederiksen’s board position, Ruan held its inaugural One Warm Coat Drive where it received over 50 coats for its headquarters community, Des Moines, Iowa.

“We are grateful for the hard work and support of Ryan Frederiksen. We’re thrilled the Des Moines Ruan employees came together to provide warmth for your neighbors in need. Thanks to Ruan for sharing warmth one coat at a time,” said Beth Amodio, president and CEO of One Warm Coat.

Congratulations to Ryan Frederiksen for being selected to serve on the One Warm Coat board of directors! To kick off his term, Ryan organized a coat drive at the Ruan building and our employees showed up in a big way! Read more in our latest blog post: https://t.co/B64gk0mLyP pic.twitter.com/IBNorIT5Jj — Ruan (@RuanTransport) February 11, 2022

