The Log Book: Werner releases cookbook of in-cab recipes

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: Werner launches its cookbook, Women in Trucking offers ideas for safer training programs and UPS donates $1.25 million to advance underrepresented entrepreneurs.

Werner releases cookbook of in-cab recipes

Truck drivers are twice as likely to be obese as other U.S. workers, with the condition affecting 7 out of 10 long-haul drivers, according to a study by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

As a result, drivers are more likely to suffer from health problems such as heart disease, cancer, Type 2 diabetes, joint and back pain, and sleep apnea, often keeping them off the road.

To help its drivers combat obesity, Werner Enterprises released a healthy meal options cookbook this week titled “Werner’s Cab Cafe Cookbook.”

The book consists of recipes that can be easily prepared in the cabs of trucks, giving drivers the option for a warm, home-cooked meal no matter where they park. Examples of dishes include ramen lettuce wraps, root beer barbecue chicken and microwave banana pudding.

It also includes a list of “fit twists,” health suggestions and substitutes for drivers looking to completely change their eating habits such as switching white grains for whole grain alternatives.

Many of the recipes come from Werner drivers themselves, while others come from various sources online. The cookbook also suggests drivers submit their own recipes, as the company looks to release another edition of the book in the future.

Women in Trucking releases white paper on female training practices

On Tuesday, nonprofit organization Women in Trucking Association (WIT) published a “Same-Gender Training Policy” white paper, examining long-haul training policies that could put women in vulnerable positions.

According to WIT, training programs often involve newly hired drivers accompanying an experienced driver on the road for an extended period of time, and drivers frequently end up sharing a sleeping space.

The paper details the results of a survey of 430 professional drivers, including both male and female perspectives. They had from less than a year to over 20 years of professional driving experience.

It found that 46% of those drivers were subjected to an unwanted advance while sharing a cab with someone of the opposite sex, and 52% knew a driver who had had such experiences.

A principal change suggested in the survey is to create training programs centered on drivers accompanying experienced drivers of the same sex. Of those surveyed, 33% have never seen this training offering, with 62.5% agreeing that implementing such a program would encourage women to join the industry.

For trucking companies that may not have an experienced driver of the same sex, the survey suggested providing separate hotel rooms, installing in-cab technology and staying local for training as other options for greater safety and inclusivity.

UPS Ignite advances underrepresented entrepreneurs

Multinational shipping courier UPS announced a partnership with the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) to launch UPS Ignite, a program focused on promoting entrepreneurship in underrepresented communities.

Using a $1.25 million investment from the UPS Foundation, the program plans to provide more than 250 small and medium-size businesses with the resources they need to scale their companies over the next three years.

As part of Ignite’s partnership with RICE, the shipping courier will provide access to a dedicated UPS Store and a Ware2Go solutions on-demand fulfillment center on RICE’s campus.

Experienced UPS leaders will also conduct lectures on topics including franchising, e-commerce and supplier diversity for the RICE Supply Chain Accelerator program.

