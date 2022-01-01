The Log Book: Top 5 stories of 2021

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: FreightWaves reviews five top Log Book stories from the past year, from National Truck Driver Appreciation Week activities to the gifting of a Peterbilt.

1. 4 creative ways companies honored truck drivers

While some logistics providers simply post an image on their social media sites to honor truck drivers during their annual appreciation week, others go out of their way to show these workers just how essential they are. In this Log Book edition, FreightWaves examines how four companies, ranging from telematics providers to brokerage startups, went out of their way to make drivers feel valued. Read the full article here.

2. Leading Ladies empower industry professionals through mentorship

Building a more inclusive and diverse transportation industry, on the surface, may not seem simple to achieve but for the Leading Ladies of Logistix, mentorship programs make it a whole lot easier. The group’s founding member, Tristen Simmons, shares with FreightWaves the history and impact of the all-female mentorship program and how the group works to bring a more diverse, female voice to all transportation roles, including driving, dispatching, insurance and accounting. Read the full article here.

3. Pilot gifts custom Peterbilt to 40-year driver

After being inspired by his father’s love of the job, Daniel Abshire became a driver for Pilot Co. in 1980 and eventually took over his father’s role as lead driver for the company when his dad retired in 2013. With 40 years of experience driving for the company and over 2.5 million miles of accident-free driving, Pilot gifted Abshire with his dream truck: a Peterbilt Model 389. “We’ve always been part of the Pilot family, and the team here, especially the other drivers, always have been part of the Abshire family. That’s not lip service; it’s how we operate,” he said. To learn more about Abshire’s story, read the full article here.

4. CMA CGM to aid Chesapeake Bay oyster replenishment

The transportation industry contributes about 26% of all CO2 emissions every year and it is important for the industry to give back to Mother Nature to regain its losses. In this edition of The Log Book, global shipping company CMA CGM gets creative with that repayment by joining the Chesapeake Oyster Alliance to restore the oyster population that is responsible for filtering up to 50 gallons of water per day per oyster. Read more about this endeavor here.

5. Safety4Her opens first location for safety apparel

Most safety apparel is made with men’s shapes and sizes in mind. On the off chance you find clothing for women, it does not always consider state regulations. This is why entrepreneur and towing company operations manager Melissa Gaglione started her own safety apparel brand, Safety4Her Inc. Read more about the opening of her store in Milwaukee here.

