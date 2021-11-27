The Log Book: CMA CGM donates 12,000 turkeys to families nationwide

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: CMA CGM donates 12,000 turkeys, Gopuff donates $100,000 to fight food insecurity and supports rapper Quavo’s turkey drive, and SC Ports employees donate their Thanksgiving gift cards to a local food bank.

CMA CGM donates 12,000 turkeys to families nationwide

This Thanksgiving, global shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group partnered with city food banks and The Salvation Army to donate 12,000 turkeys to families in need nationwide.

CMA CGM employee gives out turkeys. (Photo: CMA CGM)

Over the past few weeks, with turkey transportation provided by CEVA Logistics, CMA CGM employees met in Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; Wilmington, Delaware; Norfolk, Virginia; Houston; and Savannah, Georgia to distribute the turkeys prior to the holiday.

CMA CGM was also able to provide 1,000 of those turkeys to U.S. troops and their families in Washington, in partnership with the United Service Organization.

“The CMA CGM Group is committed to finding better ways to serve our communities. The past year and a half has been extremely difficult for families all across the country. We are grateful that we can help Americans who need support this holiday season by providing a Thanksgiving staple: the turkey,” said Ed Aldridge, president of CMA CGM and American President Lines North America.

This past weekend, CMA CGM employees held their last turkey distributing event near the company’s American headquarters in Norfolk. With help from The Salvation Army, dozens of employees were able to help pass out free hot meals to families in need as well.

CMA CGM employees distributing turkeys and hot meals. (Photo: CMA CGM Group)

Gopuff gives $100,000 to fight food insecurity, partners with rapper’s Thanksgiving drive

Instant delivery platform Gopuff announced this week that it has donated $100,000 to the hunger relief organization Feeding America to help fight food insecurity in the U.S.

“No one should worry about their next meal, especially during the holiday season. That’s why Feeding America is incredibly grateful for Gopuff’s generous donation, which will help member food banks provide more meals to neighbors in need,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America.



The donation will be equally distributed among food banks in New York, Philadelphia, Miami, Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Nashville and Austin, Texas, to help support Feeding America’s efforts in each region.

“Striving to meet people’s most urgent needs is the core of our business. Gopuff is committed to investing in and showing up for our local communities, and we hope that through this partnership with Feeding America, we can make an impact for those in need this holiday season,” added Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO of Gopuff.

In addition to these efforts, Gopuff and Feeding America supported the rapper Quavious Marshall, commonly known as Quavo, in his foundation’s recent Thanksgiving endeavor.

On Thursday, the Quavo Cares Foundation held the Quavo Cares Turkey Drive in Atlanta, where the Migos frontman helped hand out turkeys and celebrated the holiday with fans who contributed at the event.

Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 Always Remember No Matter How U Go U Gotta Take It Back To Where It Begins!!! @gopuff #QuavoCaresFoundation pic.twitter.com/TzZOfMmE81 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) November 24, 2021

SC Ports employees donate to local food bank

South Carolina (SC) Ports announced a $24,000 donation recently to Lowcountry Food Bank.

“SC Ports is proud to support the Lowcountry Food Bank’s mission to feed our neighbors and help fight hunger in our communities. It is important that we all play a role in addressing hunger and providing access to healthy foods in support of families,” Jim Newsome, CEO of SC Ports, said last week.

The donation comes directly from SC Ports employees, who are given Thanksgiving gift cards from leadership every year.

Employees donate gift cards to local food bank. (Photo: SC Ports)

For the past two years, the employees have come together to donate those gift cards in the form of a check to the Lowcountry Food Bank. Last year, the group collectively donated $22,000 to the food bank.

“The generosity of SC Ports employees again this year speaks to their thoughtfulness as they take action to help our neighbors during a time that continues to be challenging for our community,” said Nick Osborne, president and CEO of Lowcountry Food Bank.

According to Osborne, the food bank will use the donations to help with two of its initiatives — BackPack Buddies and the School Pantry program.



