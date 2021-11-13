The Log Book: 4 ways companies observed Veterans Day

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: Central States Mfg. donates wreaths for veteran nonprofit, OOIDA kicks off “Truckers for Troops”, Love’s raises funds for veterans with specialty tumblers and XPO’s CEO challenges the company to hire more active and veteran military employees.

Central States donates wreaths and drivers to Wreaths Across America

In honor of Veterans Day, Central States Manufacturing announced a donation last week of both wreaths and drivers to support Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization that places more than 1.7 million sponsored veteran wreaths across 2,557 cemeteries nationwide.

The wreaths will be placed by employees within its Logistics division throughout 71 cemeteries in 15 states, Central States said.

Central States’ logistics supervisor, Jose Socorro, brought the idea to CEO Jim Sliker who was looking to give back to veterans through the company’s “Giving Back Projects” initiative.

The company has “veterans that drive trucks, work in the plants, in sales and at the corporate office,” said Socorro, who has attended Wreaths Across America events in the past.

“Wreaths Across America was one way to say thank you to veterans at our company and others who have served,” he said.

Debbie Sparks, a vice president with advocacy group Women in Trucking and a board member of Wreaths Across America, said drivers and logistics volunteers like Central States play a vital role in Wreaths Across America’s efforts.

“Wreaths Across America’s mission could not happen without the trucking industry,” said Sparks. “It brings me great pride knowing that the trucking industry plays such a key role in delivering these wreaths.”

To honor the drivers and carriers who have donated their resources to Wreaths Across America’s cause, the nonprofit announced a series of driver appreciation concerts that will take place at its Drivers Lounge in Columbia Falls, Maine.

From Dec 10-12, prior to the group’s annual delivery to Arlington National Cemetery, songwriter and storyteller Long Haul Paul Marhoefer will perform for free along with guest cello virtuoso Michael Ronstadt as drivers come to pick up wreaths to be laid.

(Video: Arlington National Cemetery – YouTube)

OOIDA kicks off 15th annual Truckers for Troops

A tradition since 2017, the trucking trade group Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) launched its annual Truckers for Troops care package campaign in honor of Veteran’s Day.

Between Nov. 8 and 15th, for every driver that joins OOIDA or renews their $35 annual membership, 10% of those funds will be redirected towards sending care packages to service personnel stationed in combat zones and veteran facilities that are currently assisting and housing the wounded, disabled and homeless.

To date, Truckers for Troops has raised $697,196.

OOIDA also said it will continue supporting the Veterans Community Project (VCP) through the Truckers for Troops fund. OOIDA donated $24,520 to the group in 2020. VCP builds small houses for homeless veterans and provides benefits like mental and physical health services, as well as financial consulting services.

“A lot of us struggle with the transition out of the military,” said Brandonn Mixon, VCP’s co-founder and chief project officer, in an interview on OOIDA’s Sirius XM radio show, Land Line Now.

“The whole concept of the tiny houses is to put us back into that military mentality and help us with that transition back to civilian life,” he said.

Love’s sells specialty mug for Operation Homefront

Love’s Travel Stops said last week it donated $150,000 to Operation Homefront, a non-profit group that supports veterans’ families through financial assistance, rent-free housing and other programs.

For every sale of Love’s Operation Homefront tumbler, $5 will go to the nonprofit, the company said.

(Photo: Love’s Travel Stops)

“This is just a small way to say, ‘thank you’ to our veterans and current military members on Veterans Day,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s. “We’ll continue to find ways to support Operation Homefront for the life-changing work they do.”

Operation Homefront has worked to provide veteran programs that provide “relief, resiliency and recurring family support.” According to the group’s website, 90 percent of expenditures go towards providing these services to military families.

“Veterans Day is a perfect time to thank our military and veteran families for their dedicated service to our nation,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert Thomas, chief operations officer of Operation Homefront. “We are excited to partner with Love’s to provide a way for Americans to show their support of this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens and help us give them the opportunity to thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.”

Over the last 15 years, the nonprofit has provided over 120,000 holiday meals, $30 million in military family financial assistance and $50 million in school supplies inside 400,000 backpacks for military children.

In addition to selling its specialty mug, Love’s Travel Stop offered free food and drinks to veterans and current military members on Veterans Day.

Sometimes its the little things that mean the most to ya. Especially when @LovesTravelStop DMs ya out of the blue, just to thank you for your service & tell you they appreciate ya… Much respect Love's. You totally made my day.. pic.twitter.com/YXYSrnGamG — American Trucker 🇺🇸 (@taylorbilt) November 11, 2021

XPO’s CEO sets veteran recruiting challenge

XPO Logistics Inc. CEO Brad Jacobs has challenged all of XPO’s roughly 2,000 veterans to each recruit three additional compatriots to join its 2,000 veteran employees.

“In my experience, military veterans have certain qualities in common with each other. One is, they’re honest. … they have integrity, they’re truthful and that’s a big deal,” Jacobs said in a video thanking the company’s veterans for their dedication and service,

“I would like each one of you veterans to recruit 3 other veterans. Take that challenge. Take it seriously. I’m not just saying that, I’m really asking you sincerely. … Think about how that would emanate throughout the whole company,” he continued.

The video was released during an event where XPO became a signatory of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve pledge which reinforces companies’ commitment to support U.S. employees in their efforts to meet their National Guard and Reserve service obligations regardless of how it affects company operations.

(Video: XPO Logistics – YouTube)

XPO also said it was awarded the 2022 Military Friendly Employer award from data-driven military marketing company Viqtory for its active military and veteran efforts including its military employee resource group, its recruitment steering committee and overall encouragement of employees self-identifying as veterans throughout their careers at the company.

“We’re honored to create opportunities for veterans to build rewarding careers based on their military training or new areas of interest. Our message is clear to everyone moving from military service to civilian life — XPO offers a safe, respectful, inclusive workplace where you will be valued,” said LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer of XPO Logistics.



Have a transportation-related human-interest story to share? If so, please contact me at gsharkey@freightwaves.com.



