The Log Book: Maersk drops container fees to $1 for COVID supplies

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: Maersk moves seven containers of medical supplies to India for $1 a pop; Razor’s new landing gear helps a veteran monument replica move across the U.S.; and XPO continues to support breast cancer walks.

Maersk drops container fees to $1 for COVID-related supplies

On Wednesday, international container shipping company Maersk announced it is partnering with the Princeton Foundation for Peace & Learning to assist in delivering COVID-related supplies to India.

Using the services of its Special Project Logistics (SPL) unit, Maersk has dropped the charges of seven 40-foot containers to a symbolic nominal freight fee of $1 per container to deliver donated supplies from entities including Harvard University’s Boston Children’s Hospital, BE Industries, Geisinger Health, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and BAXT Cosmedical.

“Several donors and organizations had donated supplies worth millions of dollars; however, they all were struggling with the shipment process disrupted by COVID,” said Ashutosh Pathak, founder of the Princeton Foundation.

“We thank Maersk and the government of India profusely for enabling us to establish this streamlined pro bono international shipment and waiver of integrated goods and service taxes. We look forward to working closely with donors, Maersk and the government of India in this humanitarian aid service.”

Earlier this summer, India experienced a large second wave of COVID cases, at its peak averaging 400,000 new cases a day. Since India has come off those record highs, this Friday the country opened its borders again for tourists in preparation of its September-November festival season, leaving medical professionals to believe a third wave is soon to come.

These supplies, including oxygen concentrators, oxygen generators and PPE, will go to North Indian community and hospitals, King George Medical University and Lucknow-Uttar Pradesh, which will be receiving the donations and distributing them throughout the nation with government assistance.

The first shipment of supplies is already in transit and is expected to arrive Nov. 7.

“Maersk SPL has assisted numerous humanitarian aid missions for COVID-19 and our coordinated, end-to-end, single-point-of-contact service for the Princeton Foundation and government of India is indeed an important honor and privilege,” said Christelle Delenclos, head of North American Aid and Relief Business Development for Maersk SPL.

The Wall That Heals gets new landing gear system from Razor

Last week, trucking control systems company Razor International announced that it had donated its newest product, electric landing gear system Razor Drive, to the nonprofit organization Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF).

The VVMF is most known for its contribution to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, also known as The Wall, in Washington in 1982.

The nonprofit organization will be using the landing gear system as it hauls its mobile exhibit called The Wall That Heals, bearing the same 58,281 names of the men and women at the exhibit in D.C.

Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF, and Tim Tetz, director of outreach for VVMF, and Chris Guttormsson of Razor International USA with The Wall that Heals. (Photo: Razor International)

“When we heard that the landing gear on the trailer for The Wall That Heals was in need of upgrading and modernizing, we were honored to be able to provide our Razor Drive system to make the driver’s job easier when moving the display from location to location,” said Chris Guttormsson,vice president of sales and marketing at Razor International.

With the help from volunteer trucking companies and the Truckload Carriers Association, since 1996 The Wall That Heals has traveled to 700 cities across the U.S. to honor over 3 million Americans who served the country during the Vietnam War.

“Razor Drive makes it easy for our drivers to hook and drop the trailer on different types of terrain where The Wall That Heals exhibit is displayed. We greatly appreciate their generosity and time and their support of our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families,” said Tim Tetz, director of outreach at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.

XPO continues support of breast cancer fundraising walks

On Friday, global supply chain company XPO Logistics announced the company will again serve as the official transportation partner of the Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walks, supporting five major walk events over the next two months for breast cancer awareness.

“Thanks to our partnership with XPO, we know that the 3-Day program will have the transportation services we need to make each event a success,” said Kari Bodell, vice president of development programs strategy for Susan G. Komen. “XPO’s steadfast commitment to our mission is a source of support for Komen as we continue our work.”

XPO employees standing with XPO-Susan G. Komen branded trucks. (Photo: XPO)

The first walk will take place in San Diego on Nov. 19-21, while the rest of the walks in New England, Chicago and Dallas will be moved to 2022 due to COVID concerns.

During that hiatus, XPO will be storing all Komen supplies and merchandise as a part of its dedication to the cause.

As a way to continue supporting National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, co-branded XPO-Komen products will be sold through the company’s employee store throughout October with proceeds going to the nonprofit organization.



XPO employees enjoying Susan G. Komen events. (Photo: XPO)

“We’re proud to stand with Susan G. Komen in working toward a cure for breast cancer. This is a cause that hits close to home for many of our employees through their experience with family and friends,” said Josephine Berisha, chief human resources officer at XPO.

FreightWavesTV host goes blue for charity

On Monday, FreightWavesTV host Kaylee Nix announced a fundraising challenge to support St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

The non-profit organization is best known for its ability to support drivers when an ailment has kept them from providing for their families on the road, although it does offer a number of other benefits for the driver community. These programs include tobacco cessation programs, health and wellness guidance and more recently, free vaccines.

“My favorite [St. Christopher] initiative is the support programs they provide for drivers to build and sustain healthy lifestyles,” said Nix.

“Health and fitness have been a constant pillar in my life and it is so important to give everyone the tools of understanding how to build nutritious meals and move your body in a way that is positive for each individual. St. Christopher puts those tools into drivers hands so they can take control of their own health and build a wellness lifestyle that works over the road,” she said.

From October 11 to November 10, FreightWaves will be partnering with the nonprofit to raise $5000 to support various trucker relief programs. Once that goal is met, Nix will dye her hair blue in recognition of contributions made.

Have a transportation-related human-interest story to share? If so, please contact gsharkey@freightwaves.com.

You may also like:

The Log Book: CMA CGM to aid Chesapeake Bay oyster replenishment

The Log Book: Convoy kicks off Supplier Diversity Month initiatives

The Log Book: XPO sponsors Pride Festival in UK