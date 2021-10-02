The Log Book: Convoy kicks off Supplier Diversity Month initiatives

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: Convoy gives $50/load incentive in October to carrier partners that represent diversity in the workplace, Operation Lifesaver announces this year’s Champion award and ATA is honored for its disaster relief efforts.

Convoy celebrates supplier diversity

On Thursday, digital freight marketplace Convoy announced it will pay certified carriers an extra incentive on every load they haul in October, in a gesture to celebrate Global Diversity Awareness Month.

“Our hope is that in offering this incentive, we can show diverse carriers how much we and our customers appreciate them and the great work that they do,” said Convoy in a company statement.

The company has partnered with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and Women’s Business Enterprises National Council (WBENC) to identify certified minority-owned and women-owned carriers and to add more of them to Convoy’s existing network.

Convoy is offering an extra $50 on every load, to be paid in bulk at the end of the month, as a gesture acknowledging the lack of equity within these historically underrepresented communities.

This reward will be offered to those who participate in NMSDC, WBENC, the National Veteran-Owned Business Association, the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce or Disability:IN.

“We are building systems to help our customers meet their supplier diversity goals and help diverse carriers earn more money. By ensuring diverse carriers haul freight for customers with supplier diversity programs, we can contribute to our customers’ Tier 2 programs and measure and grow their program’s impact and effectiveness,” said Convoy in a statement.

Operation Lifesaver awards 2021 Champion

Rail safety education non-profit Operation Lifesaver Inc. (OLI) announced on Wednesday that it has named Jennie Glasgow to receive the 2021 Champion Award, which honors those who have significantly contributed to the organization’s goals.

Glasgow, the state coordinator of Georgia Operation Lifesaver, has been involved with road and rail safety initiatives for over 40 years. In 1988, she was named the first paid, full time state coordinator for OLI.

She also serves as the National Association of Women Highway Safety Leaders historian, a non-profit highway safety organization she formerly served as president.

Congratulations to Georgia Operation Lifesaver State Coordinator Jennie Glasgow, recipient of the OL Champion Award announced today! Read more: https://t.co/G7qcmERhYR #RailSafetyEducation #champion #STOPTrackTragedies pic.twitter.com/ccZx9wpHF7 — Operation Lifesaver (@olinational) September 29, 2021

“On behalf of OLI, I am proud to recognize Jennie for her decades of service saving lives and making communities safer in Georgia and across the U.S.,” said OLI executive director Rachel Maleh, who presented Glasgow with the award at the organization’s state coordinator summit in Omaha, Nebraska.

“In her 14 years as a volunteer and 33 years as Georgia Operation Lifesaver’s first and only state coordinator, Jennie Glasgow has raised the organization’s profile through her connections with state and national government executives, sports teams, corporations and other nonprofits, all while expanding the organization’s reach and partnerships,” said Maleh.

ATA awarded for disaster relief

The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) last week announced its 2021 Humanitarian Logistics Awards. The American Trucking Associations was honored for Outstanding Contribution to Disaster Relief Efforts.

“This year’s recipients have truly inspired us, because when the chips have been down, they’ve repeatedly stepped up to help – all without asking what’s in it for them. Each of these recipients is living proof that humanitarianism isn’t just a one-time event – and that true service extends well beyond a single disaster,” said ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton.

ALAN was founded shortly after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 to provide free logistics assistance for natural disaster relief and maximize every dollar donated to relief. The group has raised over $100 million in aid for its efforts.

“Trucks rolling in with food, water and relief supplies are one of the first signs of hope following a storm, a flood or fire,” said Chris Spear, president and CEO of ATA.

“Our companies and drivers take a great deal of pride in being first on the scene to help their fellow Americans rebuild and recover and while they do it because it is what good neighbors and citizens do for those in need, not for credit or recognition, we are pleased to be honored by ALAN for our efforts.”

CEVA Logistics, Palmer Logistics, Core-Mark International and J.B. Hunt Transport Services were also awarded for their disaster relief efforts, while Truckstop.com and Tucker Company Worldwide were awarded the Director’s Partnership Award for their marketing activity during crises in 2021.

If you want to see a working definition of the word “Wow,” look no further than these seven organizations and groups and the amazing philanthropic work they do. Congratulations to all of them for being named ALAN’s 2021 Humanitarian Logistics Award winners. pic.twitter.com/UYizHkUJX6 September 21, 2021

