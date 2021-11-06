The Log Book: UPS Foundation celebrates its 70th anniversary

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: the UPS Foundation enters into its 70th year of giving back, Everyday Heroes will auction off Kenworth T680 Next Gen for Truckers Against Trafficking and TA raises $102,000 for St. Christopher Trucker’s.

UPS Foundation celebrates 70th anniversary

On Monday, the UPS Foundation celebrated its 70th anniversary of giving back to the community in four areas: humanitarian relief, economic empowerment through equity, grassroots community engagement and environmental protection.

“Even in these challenging times, UPS employees around the world are delivering what matters for our communities by donating their time, talent and treasure to generate social impact,” said Nikki Clifton, president of social impact and The UPS Foundation.

“A heartfelt thank you goes out to every UPSer. Your commitment to supporting our neighbors and lifting communities is meaningful and inspiring,” she said.

The UPS Foundation contributed $122.3 million globally last year towards its mission, including $22 million for COVID-related funds and relief programs. Through those funds, it delivered 12 million pieces of PPE and fed 2 million people in 27 states through COVID initiatives with The Salvation Army.

The UPS Foundation also worked towards creating a more equal society, pledging one million hours of employee volunteerism to support mentoring and educational programs for disadvantaged Black communities through its Equality, Justice & Action Task Force.

It was able to allocate $3.2 million towards programs advancing racial equality and committed $1 million to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

From planting almost a half million trees in Uganda to coaching over 700 women entrepreneurs in scaling businesses across the globe, the UPS Foundation says it plans to impact one billion more lives by 2040.

The UPS Foundation is celebrating 70 years of giving, and we’re marking the occasion by reframing our vision to address today’s most persistent problems. Click below to read about our mission to create a more equitable and just world. https://t.co/KzmajM4Uoc pic.twitter.com/r5DWo2WIQA — UPS (@UPS) November 3, 2021

Wrapped Kenworth to be auctioned off at Everyday Heroes event for third year

Kenworth Truck Company announced last week that it will partner with nonprofit Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to auction off a specially-wrapped Kenworth T680 Next Generation for the third year.

The auction is scheduled to take place at TAT’s Everyday Heroes event at Ritchie Bros.’ Perris, California, location on Dec.10 with proceeds going to programs committed to stopping human trafficking through mobilizing the nation’s truck driver and rest stop employees.

Everyday Heroes wrapped Kenworth T680 Next Generation. (Photo: Kenworth Truck Co/PACCAR)

According to TAT, 710 human trafficking cases have been identified through phone calls from truckers and rest stop attendees, saving 1,300 victims.

“Each year, more truck drivers and truck stop operators are added to the network of TAT trained and educated members – over one million to date,” said TAT Executive Director Kendis Paris. “They are our eyes and ears out on the road and are relied upon to report suspicious activity.”

Don Blake, new truck sales manager for Inland Kenworth in Phoenix, said the Everyday Heroes event this year will have the best truck it’s ever had an opportunity to auction.

“There’s been a lot of interest in the T680 Next Gen and we expect a good bidder turnout. The sale of the truck will likely result in TAT’s largest single donation of the year and help fund programs that make a difference,” said Blake.

The last Kenworth, a T680 classic, was auctioned off for $162,000 in 2019.

On Wednesday, in an effort to raise more awareness for the event, Kenworth released a new video in support of TAT’s initiatives, starring actor Greg Evigan alongside the truck to be auctioned.

Evigan is best known for this role as truck driver B.J. McKay, driving a Kenworth K100 in the late 1970s tv show, “B.J. and the Bear.

(Video: Kenworth Truck Co – YouTube)

TravelCenters “RoundUp” Campaign raises over $100,000

On Friday, TravelCenters of America announced its Register RoundUp campaign to support St. Christopher Trucker’s Relief Fund (SCF) had raised nearly $102,000 to support drivers and their families when injuries and illnesses leave them off the road, unable to work.

The campaign ran from July 1 to Sept. 6, allowing guests to round up their bill to the nearest dollar to give back to truckers and their families.

TravelCenters of America has raised about $3 million for SCF since 2010.

“Customers and staff of TA and Petro have once again showed their generosity and support of truck drivers,” said SCF Executive Director Donna Kennedy.

“The annual fundraising campaigns sponsored by TA have been instrumental in ensuring the St. Christopher Fund’s ability to provide support to truck drivers experiencing an illness or injury. We are so appreciative of everyone that helped make this year’s RoundUp a success,” she said.



