The Log Book: Lineage Logistics launches nonprofit to reduce food waste

Lineage Logistics launches nonprofit to reduce food waste

Global temperature-controlled logistics solutions provider Lineage Logistics announced Thursday it has launched the Lineage Foundation for Good to help reduce food waste and provide reliable access to communities in need around the world.

Created by a $3 million gift from Lineage Logistics, the foundation plans to use the company’s expertise in food supply chains. It plans to leverage its access to cold storage, global distribution partners and data scientists to improve industry processes, eliminate food waste and distribute perishable and nonperishable items to global food deserts, which are regions where people have limited access to nutritious and affordable food.

“Given our role in the food supply chain, Lineage recognized that we are in a unique position to leverage our global network of resources to make an impact in the communities where we live and work,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, president and CEO of Lineage.

“The Lineage Foundation for Good creates a real-time link to redirect for donation quality products from food producers and manufacturers that might otherwise go to waste,” he said. “The foundation will further fuel our purpose to help feed the world and reimagine the global food ecosystem by limiting its environmental impact through food waste.”

(Video: Lineage Logistics – YouTube)

Darcee Scavone, vice president of talent, culture and community engagement of Lineage, will coordinate initiatives between the company and the foundation.

In the release, Scavone explained the foundation would be leveraging the company’s long-term partnership with The Global FoodBanking Network and Feeding America to facilitate global food and financial donations for its nonprofit endeavors.

“Efforts to alleviate hunger and reduce food loss and waste are interlinked and vitally important,” said Lisa Moon, CEO and president of The Global FoodBanking Network. “Lineage Logistics has already demonstrated its commitment to addressing these issues by partnering with food banks globally, and the creation of the Lineage Foundation for Good further underscores this commitment.

Trucking Cares honors Walmart driver with Achievement Award

During the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Management Conference and Exhibition on Monday, the Trucking Cares Foundation awarded Walmart Transportation (NYSE:WMT) professional driver John Lex with the foundation’s Premier Achievement Award.

The Trucking Cares Foundation services the industry by promoting research, education, leadership development and other charitable activities. Since 2018, the foundation honors an individual or company for its generosity toward the trucking industry, including donating to the recipient’s 501(c)(3) charity of choice.

Lex was honored with this year’s award for his commitment to safety and education through the ATA’s America’s Road Team, which he has served as captain since 2013.

“[Lex] is a 32-year veteran, with 3.1 million accident free miles. He’s a husband and father of two sons; a dogged advocate for ATA’s issues, who always elevates and shares our industry’s image – a true leader,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear.

“As a Road Team Captain, he has been a tireless advocate for his fellow drivers, a representative of all the dedicated, patriotic and faithful people that make up this industry. He is a real example of leadership and it is an honor to give him this award,” said Spear.

J.B. Hunt earns 12th consecutive SmartWay Excellence Award

During a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency announced supply chain solutions provider J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has received its 12th consecutive SmartWay Excellence Award for its sustainability initiatives over the past year.

With over 4,000 nominated companies, J.B. Hunt and 72 other carriers received the Excellence award for their commitment to lowering their carbon footprint, as over 34% of carbon dioxide emissions come from transportation.

In 2020, J.B. Hunt claims it reduced over 3.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions by converting truckloads to intermodal shipments, equal to removing more than 750,000 passenger vehicles from the road for a year.

Through its load optimizing technology, it also avoided 4.3 million empty miles and completed its first heavy-duty Class 8 electric vehicle delivery.

“We’re honored to be recognized with the EPA SmartWay Excellence Award once again,” said Craig Harper, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president at J.B. Hunt. “Developing a sustainable supply chain remains at the forefront of our business strategy, and we will continue adopting resources and technology that reduce carbon emissions and encourage efficiency.”



