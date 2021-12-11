The Log Book: Love’s distributes meals to military families

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: Love’s distributes meals and OKC Thunder tickets to military families; a trucking insurance company announces its driver of the year; and the U.S. Postal Service asks for help answering letters to Santa Claus.

Love’s distributes meals to military families

Love’s Travel Stops partnered with military family-focused nonprofit Operation Homefront to distribute 125 meal kits to military families at Love’s corporate office in Oklahoma City on Dec. 4.

The event was a part of Operation Homefront’s Holiday Meals for Military program, which began in 2010 after Ken Ruff, vice president of beverage company Beam Suntory, teamed up with the nonprofit to donate 500 meals to military families after he witnessed one of the families unable to afford groceries at his local grocery store. This year the program plans to distribute 15,000 meals nationwide and has helped over 500,000 individual family members since inception.

“Military families are often far from loved ones during the holiday season, making it difficult for them to enjoy the traditions many Americans look forward to,” said Robin Carter, senior director of Operation Homefront. “Thanks to the continued support of generous partners, including Love’s, our Holiday Meals for Military program allows us to provide much-needed support to our military families so they can enjoy the holidays. It’s a tangible ‘thank you’ from the communities they have worked so hard to protect.”

Love’s and Operation Homefront representatives were joined by representatives from the Oklahoma City Thunder with mascot Rumble the Bison. Every family that received a meal was also surprised with four ticket vouchers to a Thunder game of choice.

“This is Love’s second year in a row to have hosted a Holiday Meals for Military event, and we couldn’t have been more excited,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s. “We love to see how excited the families are when they pick up the kits, and this year’s event was made better by the surprise element of tickets from our friends at the Thunder.”

DMC Insurance announces driver of the year

Every year trucking insurance provider DMC Insurance asks each of its insured to nominate up to three drivers for its driver of the year award.

On Monday, DMC announced Pitt Ohio driver Bill Nearhoof has received this year’s award, including a $1,500 cash prize and custom crystal truck trophy, for his dedication to safety and professionalism.

Nearhoof was nominated for the award by Pitt Ohio’s manager of training and development, Dean Yockey. In his nomination letter, Yockey told of Nearhoof’s commitment to highway safety, accident-free driving and training of over 100 drivers as justification for the award.

Nearhoof has accumulated over 3.8 million miles of accident free driving, most of which occurred during his time working night shifts for Pitt Ohio.

Left to right: Jeff Mercadante, VP of Safety; Bill Nearhoof, winning Driver of the Year; Dean Yockey, Nominator and Manager of Training & Development; Jon Guidry, Baltimore Terminal Manager (Photo: DMC Insurance)

“When reviewing Bill’s 41-year history at Pitt Ohio, you could say he is the type of driver that any company would want their employees to emulate. In addition to an outstanding driving record, Bill has had three Bendix video events, all categorized as good defensive driving. Bill’s commitment to highway safety is second to none, and his exemplary driving record proves that he takes that responsibility seriously each and every day,” said Yockey in his letter.

The event to recognize Nearhoof took place during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week at Pitt Ohio’s Baltimore terminal, where drivers and staff were treated to a meal, giveaways and raffles sponsored by DMC.

“We all go out each and every day and do what we have to do. At the end of the day, it’s a good feeling. Awards and recognition like this help to push you forward,” said Nearhoof at the event.

Nearhoof said he shared the award with his co-workers. “Without them, your job can’t be done. There are a lot of great people that help you to get where you are. You always remember them. I am thankful for those people. I couldn’t have had the career I have without them.”

Postal Service ask for help for Operation Santa

For the past 109 years, the U.S. Postal Service has created an outlet for children to send letters to Santa Claus in a program that eventually became Operation Santa in 2017.

Originating in 1912, the postmaster general allowed employees and citizens to respond to letters addressed to Santa at local post offices. By the 1940s, Santa mail volume became so large that the Postal Service began partnering with organizations and corporations to provide written responses and gifts to children.

While the deadline for children to send letters was Friday, the Postal Service is asking for letter “adopters” to help respond to the hundreds of thousands of letters it has received from children and families this year. Deadline for adopting letters has been set for Dec. 22 along with a deadline for response letters and packages set for Jan. 14.

“What started in 1912 as an act of tenderness — postal workers in New York responding to letters mailed to Santa’s workshop — has now become a national treasure. Every person in every community now has the chance to adopt a child’s letter and send them gifts to fulfill their holiday dreams,” said Chris Karpenko, the Postal Service executive director of brand marketing in a recent blog.

“For me, the outpouring of charity through USPS Operation Santa — the sheer amount of people in this country who want to brighten a child’s life with no reward other than the gift of giving — brings the spirit of the holiday season to life. This cherished tradition also reminds me of the Postal Service’s unique bond with this country and how, every day, we reach and connect every person in America,” he said.

Help Santa bring joy to kids around the country! Adopt a letter to make a holiday wish come true 🎅🏻🌟 🎁 https://t.co/HmGuURzvNV pic.twitter.com/mKafJjrzuA — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) December 8, 2021



Have a transportation-related human-interest story to share? If so, please contact me at gsharkey@freightwaves.com.



You may also like:

The Log Book: CMA CGM donates 12,000 turkeys to families nationwide

The Log Book: Xos’ electric stepvans help feed families in need

The Log Book: 4 ways companies observed Veterans Day