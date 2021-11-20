The Log Book: Xos’ electric stepvans help feed families in need

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: Xos donates use of its electric stepvans to the Los Angeles Mission; Truckers Christmas Group begins its holiday campaign; and Chester’s Chicken partners with Love’s for “Truckersgiving.”

Xos’ electric stepvans help feed families in need

Electric commercial vehicle manufacturer Xos Inc. announced Thursday a partnership with the Los Angeles Mission to support the nonprofit’s Race to Feed initiative, which aims to deliver 300,000 meals to families over the holiday season.

“We’re grateful to have a partnership with Xos to distribute meals and combat rising food prices as we continue fighting food insecurity and empowering more clean energy usage in our city,” said Troy Vaughn, CEO of Los Angeles Mission, in a statement.

“Nearly 1 million Los Angeles County residents face food insecurity — a return to pre-pandemic levels. These are issues that need more attention and are only getting more dire each year. We’re doing everything we can to combat this and are thankful for our partners like Xos who are helping mitigate this issue,” he said.

To help Los Angeles Mission meet that goal, Xos is utilizing its fully electric stepvan two days in November to deliver meals to families in need at five locations.

The first event took place Friday, when an Xos vehicle delivered 6,000 meals to four school distribution centers in the Los Angeles area.

The second event will take place Sunday, when an Xos vehicle will be delivering 4,000 meals to a Los Angeles nonprofit organization, Guardians of Love, which supports children in the foster care system. Celebrity chef Michael Voltaggio, best known for winning season six of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” will be present at the event as well.

Xos also used this announcement as a way to introduce its new employee-led program called the Xos Community Action Program, which will focus on community engagement and outreach initiatives.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Los Angeles Mission to provide food for those in need and to use our zero-emissions vehicles to do it,” said Eve Ganski, head of the new Xos Community Action Program.

“Aside from ridding the air we breathe of harmful emissions, using our vehicles as a source for good is extremely rewarding. We are always looking for ways to give back to our fellow Angelenos and this is another way to make an impact,” she said.

Truckers Christmas Group begins holiday campaign

Nonprofit organization Truckers Christmas Group (TCGO) launched its 14th-annual holiday fundraising campaign to help truckers and their families who are in need of assistance during the holiday season.



Since its first event, TCGO has raised over $127,000 for 217 trucking families. Last year, the group was able to help 35 families during the holiday season with $650 nonrestricted grants.

“2020 was a difficult year for truckers across the United States and Canada. Whether from illness or unemployment, truckers across the United States and Canada need aid this year more than ever before,” said Mark Abraham, president of TCGO in the release.

“Our hope for the 2021 annual fundraiser is to help even more truckers and their families this year and continue to make a real difference in the trucking industry. The donation of goods and funds will help to ensure that every truck driver in need can support their families during the holiday season. Even the smallest donation helps to make a difference in the lives of truckers in need,” he said.

From now until Dec 13, TCGO will be accepting donations for these families along with hosting a number of fundraising events throughout the holiday season.

On Nov. 27, the nonprofit will be hosting its second-annual TCGO Christmas Concert with performers including Bill Weaver, Ken Freeman, The Stone Creek Four, Laura Joy Music and Jeremiah Craig.

It also plans to hold a Western boot raffle, raffling off two pairs from Heritage Boot and Lucchese with retail values over $1,000, and a general TCGO raffle of various goods donated to the nonprofit. Both raffles will be pulled on Christmas Eve on TCGO’s Facebook page.

TCGO also announced it is now taking nominations for trucking families in need and will close nominations on Dec 13.

Love’s Travel Stops celebrates first ‘Truckersgiving’

On Thursday, Love’s Travel Stops partnered with fast food company Chester’s Chicken to celebrate its first holiday celebration of truckers called “Truckersgiving.”

“Love’s enjoys any reason to celebrate professional truck drivers, and Truckersgiving is a fun and festive way to do that,” said Joe Cotton, vice president of restaurant services at Love’s. “We know drivers enjoy Chester’s Chicken, so this is a great way to say thank you to truck drivers during the holidays.”

Throughout the day, truckers could stop by any Chester’s located inside a Love’s Travel Stop to receive a free, special-edition Chester’s trucker hat and side of macaroni and cheese with any purchase.

(Photo: Chester’s Chicken)

Representatives at Chester’s explained the importance of giving back to a community of drivers who continue to help deliver critical goods like fuel, medicine and vaccines.

“When the supply chain was disrupted, truckers and the important work they perform were rightfully applauded. We established what we hope to become an annual holiday, ‘Truckersgiving,’ to praise and thank truck drivers for all they do, including the acknowledgement that many are away from their families during the holiday season,” said William Culpepper, vice president of marketing at Chester’s Chicken.



