The Log Book: Operation Lifesaver celebrates 50 years of rail safety education

Operation Lifesaver celebrates 50 years of rail safety education

Non-profit rail safety education and awareness organization Operation Lifesaver will be observing its 50th anniversary this year.

Through various educational outlets, including driver education classes and independent lessons, Operation Lifesaver has helped reduce railroad crossing accidents by 84 percent over the past five decades, according to the non profit. Still, almost every three hours a person or a vehicle in the U.S. is hit by a train.

Throughout the year, Operation Lifesaver will provide free rail safety presentations. The group has also begun an online trivia game called Tuesday Train Track Trivia. Every first Tuesday of the next 12 months, players will be given a chance to answer 16 questions on rail safety signs and signals, railroad history and how to react to various rail safety scenarios.

“Tuesday Train Track Trivia is a fun way to see how much you know about staying safe around railroad tracks and trains! We encourage everyone to go to [our website] each month for the newest game and to share these games with friends and family,” said Operation Lifesaver Executive Director Rachel Maleh.

The group also announced that on January 12 a commemorative Operation Lifesaver 50th Anniversary Amtrak locomotive will begin traveling across the country along with additional commemorative locomotives on short lines and commuter railroads.

Drawing of commemorative Operation Lifesaver Amtrak locomotive. (Photo: Amtrak)

Corrugated container manufacturer launches PCG Cares Initiative

President Container Group (PCG) said it has created the PCG Cares Initiative to provide communities and service organizations with the corrugated containers needed to support various distribution initiatives.

The idea stemmed from the large number of requests from shelters, food banks and other organizations looking for containers to store meals, medical supplies and belongings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our goal is to help each other, one box at a time,” said PCG Vice President Larry Grossbard. “We are all responsible for doing our part to serve the communities around us. By providing corrugated containers, we will provide one more necessary item to food pantries, shelters and other such organizations, helping them stretch their resources further and help more people in need.”

PCG’s donated boxes for The SuperHero Project. (Photo: PCG)

PCG said it has donated more than 20,000 containers since 2020, with its largest contribution to the Center for Food Action in New Jersey. Its most recent contribution went towards The SuperHero Project, providing the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) baby graduation boxes for NICU’s across the country.

Gopuff delivers COVID-19 rapid tests in less than an hour

On-demand delivery company Gopuff announced this week a new partnership with health technology company Intrivo to supply its users nationwide with Intrivo’s rapid COVID-19 self tests in as little as 15 minutes.

“Gopuff is committed to being there for our customers when they need us most through our speedy delivery and unmatched assortment of products. Part of the power of our platform is the ability to rapidly scale inventory and get products in customers’ hands in minutes, and our partnership with Intrivo is a great example of that,” said Daniel Folkman, Gopuff’s senior vice president of business.

The tests became available last Thursday to Gopuff users in more than 1,000 cities, the company said.

“With the current unprecedented surge of the Omicron variant, we’ve all seen on the news how hard it is to find high-quality tests,” said Intrivo’s Co-CEO Ron Gutman.

“We remain committed to bringing healthcare to people at their convenience, and to making it as easy as possible for individuals and families to have instantaneous access to reliable and high-quality tests. Our technology is always optimized for quality and speed, and so is our partnership with Gopuff that brings together the best of tech and rapid testing with the best in on-demand delivery to drive a lasting positive impact on individuals, families and local communities, as well as on small and medium-size businesses nationwide.”

