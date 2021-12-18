The Log Book: CFI delivers for 28th annual Truckloads of Treasures

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: CFI employees raise holiday funds for local charities, XPO joins other industry professionals for Wreaths Across America Day and Gopuff gives toward Kentucky tornado relief.

CFI celebrates 28th annual Truckloads of Treasures campaign

North American logistics provider Associates of CFI, an operating company of TFI International Inc., announced last week that it raised $39,000 as part of its annual Truckloads of Treasures Holiday Giving campaign.

The campaign, which began in 1993, aims to support local communities of CFI employees through various events and fundraisers. While employees usually raise funds through bake sales, cook-offs and other in-person events, this year employees used a virtual donation platform to engage their local communities.

“We’ve already adapted and evolved to provide consistent, reliable services to the business world, so with Truckloads of Treasures we are bringing the same focus, perseverance and grit to engaging our communities and raising money for key charities that support our fellow citizens in need,” said CFI President Greg Orr.

Orr and other CFI executive management members donated prizes and gift cards for a companywide fundraising raffle, with proceeds from the raffle going toward the Truckloads of Treasures campaign.

Campaign contributions go toward charities and organizations nominated by CFI employees. This year, the contributions were split among 30 different groups, including Wreaths Across America, Truckers Against Trafficking, the Special Olympics, The Home Depot Foundation and the Salvation Army.

Over the last 28 years, the CFI campaign has raised over $960,000.

“We live in extraordinary times, and I could not be prouder of our associates and their determination. It would be easy to devote the bulk of our time and resources to our day-to-day professional lives, but community is about coming together and supporting those less fortunate — and what better time to do so than during the holidays,” said Orr.

XPO joins industry volunteers to celebrate National Wreaths Across America Day

Global supply chain services provider XPO Logistics announced this week it is donating its services, along with $25,000, toward Wreaths Across America, a grassroots organization that coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies for veterans across the United States.

Saturday is National Wreaths Across America Day, a day set aside for families, along with the grassroots organization, to lay the holiday wreaths at veterans’ graves.

XPO announced the company will be delivering 1,666 wreaths throughout the day to veteran cemeteries in Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia.

“We’re proud that our services for Wreaths Across America will be performed by XPO drivers with military experience, representing the values shared by Team XPO. This is an opportunity to show respect for everyone who served,” said Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president of North American transportation.

XPO driver delivering wreaths. (Photo: XPO Logistics)

Last month, XPO was named a bronze-level 2022 Military Friendly Employer by Viqtory, a veteran-owned business that connects military veterans with job opportunities.

With that announcement, the global logistics provider recommitted to supporting its employees with service obligations as members of the National Guard and Reserve.

“We’re honored to create opportunities for veterans to build rewarding careers based on their military training or new areas of interest. Our message is clear to everyone moving from military service to civilian life — XPO offers a safe, respectful, inclusive workplace where you will be valued,” said LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer of XPO Logistics.

Watch: Wreaths Across America – WTT

Gopuff contributes toward Kentucky Tornado relief efforts

On Monday, on-demand delivery platform Gopuff announced that, in partnership with its recently acquired Kentucky retail chain Liquor Barn, it will be contributing $100,000 toward the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

The fund was established by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to help those who have been impacted by the severe weather and tornadoes that hit the region last weekend. Since initiating the fund, the state already had raised over $9.8 million with more than 66,000 donations as of Tuesday.

Gopuff also plans on donating essential items in its stock to state and local relief centers.

“Gopuff has deep ties to the state of Kentucky with more than 23 locations, including all the Liquor Barn stores. Our hearts go out to all those affected during this devastating time. We will continue to do what we can to help rebuild, beyond this initial relief effort,” said Rafael Ilishayev, co-founder and co-CEO of Gopuff.



