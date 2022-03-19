The Log Book: Trucking Cares Foundation donates to Ukraine relief

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: Trucking Cares donates to Ukraine relief funds, Bendix supports hospice Pappus House and the UPS Foundation celebrates Women’s History Month.

Trucking Cares Foundation donates to Ukraine relief

The Trucking Cares Foundation (TCF) announced Wednesday it will be donating $42,500 to three different groups to help with humanitarian relief in the Ukraine.

Working alongside nonprofit group GP Transco, known as the Trucking and Logistics Professional for Ukraine, TCA plans to donate its funds to Save the Children, the International Red Cross and the United Nations Children’s Fund.

“The war unfolding in Ukraine is a terrible tragedy,” said TCF Chairman Phil Byrd, president and CEO of Bulldog Hiway Express. “The trucking industry stands with the Ukrainian people and we’re proud to do even a little bit to ease their suffering.”

The foundation, which works jointly with the American Trucking Associations and the American Transportation Research Institute, was established in 2018 and has focused its attention on driver safety, education, eradicating human trafficking, workforce development, law enforcement support and humanitarian relief.

“The Trucking Cares Foundation was established to help mobilize the trucking industry in response to disasters — natural and manmade — so providing relief and comfort to Ukrainians suffering as a result of this war is something we are called to do,” said ATA Chairman Harold Sumerford Jr., CEO of J&M Tank Lines.

Bendix supports Pappus House expansion initiatives

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems announced Tuesday it will be providing a two-year, $25,000 grant to hospice care center Pappus House on the behalf of Bendix’s wholly owned manufacturing subsidiary, R.H. Sheppard Co. Inc.

York, Pennsylvania-based Pappus House — named after the filaments on the flowers of milkweed plants that caterpillars consume when transitioning into monarch butterflies — was founded in 2017 as an alternative form of hospice care, giving residents a homelike setting for their end-of-life care. Residents are treated to their favorite home-cooked meals and volunteers who are trained in not just medical but personal care, allowing family members to fully enjoy time with their loved ones without physical, emotional or financial stress.

“When asked about their desires for end-of-life care, most people state that they wish to die at home. However, many are unable to safely remain at home because of a lack of caregiver support, challenges of symptom management and the limitations of their environment,” said Amy Jansky, executive director of Pappus House. “We wanted to do something different. Around York County, we wanted to be the home where any hospice agency that had a patient in need of a residence could offer another option that truly felt like home — providing that home care and support for the family.”

The Pappus House currently only has enough room for three residents at a time. With the support of Bendix, R.H. Sheppard and other contributions, the hospice plans on raising $3 million to purchase a 6,500-square-foot home consisting of eight private bedrooms, wider hallways, better laundry facilities, gardens and a spiritual sanctuary.



Pappus House plans. (Photo: Bendix)

The new location will also hold an additional guest room for families to stay overnight and will be named after R.H. Sheppard.

“We are so very proud to partner with Pappus House, on behalf of Bendix and R.H. Sheppard, and to support the growth of the only community-supported home for end-of-life care in the region,” said Eric Eldridge, R.H. Sheppard plant manager. “Pappus House stands alone in its mission, providing individuals and families with compassionate 24-hour care in a household setting designed for situations when family members are unable or unavailable to care for their loved ones who are dying. We’re pleased to assist this special organization as it strives to do even more for the community by making its services available to additional individuals and families.”

UPS celebrates Women’s History Month throughout March

Multinational logistics company UPS announced this month a number of events, along with a company action plan, to celebrate and promote women entrepreneurs and leaders in transportation.

On March 8, the company’s employee-run book club held a fireside chat with Minouche Shafik, author and director of the London School of Economics and Political Science, and UPS executives, discussing various environmental, sustainability and governance issues within the company.



Two days later, the event was followed by a career advice roundtable prompted by a panel with CEO Carol Tomé and five women on the UPS board of directors. The company highlighted that women make up one-third of its C-suite and 46% of its board members are women.

On Tuesday, the company will hold a roundtable discussion as executive leadership shares personal examples of allyship in the workplace, followed by a premiere of a panel discussion between UPS’ board of directors and Tomé on women’s contributions to the company.

“UPS is proud to take steps that empower women in the global economy,” said Juan Perez, chief information and engineering officer and executive sponsor of UPS’ Women’s Leadership Development Business Resource Group. “Women are a powerful source of innovation inside the company and are a strong source of job creation and economic growth around the world.”

The company also reported its foundation committed more than $3.3 million in grants and scholarships to support women in 2021.

