  • ITVI.USA
    15,517.120
    71.270
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.160
    -0.300
    -1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,496.040
    69.230
    0.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.700
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.980
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.430
    -0.100
    -6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.840
    0.050
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.130
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.020
    -0.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,517.120
    71.270
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.160
    -0.300
    -1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,496.040
    69.230
    0.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.700
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.980
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.430
    -0.100
    -6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.840
    0.050
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.130
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.020
    -0.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

The logistics behind Ingenuity with NASA — WTT

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, April 28, 2021
0 43 1 minute read

This episode is brought to you by Redwood, a leading logistics platform company, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management, and innovative platform services such as LPaaS™ and RedwoodConnect™ that fill the gaps between logistics and technology.

Contact Redwood at redwoodlogistics.com

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are heading back to Mars with NASA as they find out how Ingenuity’s historic flight on the red planet happened. We’ll also learn about the X-59, NASA’s experimental supersonic aircraft.

Plus, seven steps to creating strategic partnerships; do dedicated fleets lead to empty miles?

They’re joined by special guests Joshua Ravich, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory: mechanical engineering lead, Mars Ingenuity helicopter; Craig Nickol, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center: Low Boom Flight Demonstrator project manager (LBFD is in charge of building the X-59); Omar Singh, founder and president, Surge Transportation; and Jennifer Miller, senior director, operations, DHL Supply Chain.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Tags
Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, April 28, 2021
0 43 1 minute read
Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc