The logistics behind Ingenuity with NASA — WTT

This episode is brought to you by Redwood, a leading logistics platform company, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management, and innovative platform services such as LPaaS™ and RedwoodConnect™ that fill the gaps between logistics and technology.

Contact Redwood at redwoodlogistics.com

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are heading back to Mars with NASA as they find out how Ingenuity’s historic flight on the red planet happened. We’ll also learn about the X-59, NASA’s experimental supersonic aircraft.

Plus, seven steps to creating strategic partnerships; do dedicated fleets lead to empty miles?

They’re joined by special guests Joshua Ravich, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory: mechanical engineering lead, Mars Ingenuity helicopter; Craig Nickol, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center: Low Boom Flight Demonstrator project manager (LBFD is in charge of building the X-59); Omar Singh, founder and president, Surge Transportation; and Jennifer Miller, senior director, operations, DHL Supply Chain.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts