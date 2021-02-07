The ocean market playbook — Navigate B2B

Gearing up for success over the seas

Are you gearing up for the big game? No, not the Super Bowl, the game of unlocking the secrets of the ocean market.

This episode of Navigate B2B opens up a sliver of Steve Ferreira’s playbook, diagramming the X’s and O’s to generate winning market plays no matter your business role.

Ferreira is also gearing up for Global Supply Chain Week and Global Maritime Week and he is “stoked to take you where the other conferences don’t,” with one of his goals being to navigate toward success with personal branding, storytelling and messaging.

Duncan Wright, president of UWL, joins the show to discuss how to grow a supply chain during challenging economic times. Ferreira describes UWL as a leading American-owned NVOCC, 3PL and distribution company that “leads both external and internal clients through technology, domain-level stewardship and muscle” with its company-owned warehouses.

Wright shares how UWL can provide laser-focused leadership to steer past supply chain challenges during the COVID-19 and Containergeddon era.

He also explains how to manage the most important resources — people — as well as how to keep America’s supply chain fluent with best-of-breed solutions.



