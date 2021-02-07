Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    13,797.590
    -2.010
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.190
    -0.090
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,756.280
    0.220
    0%
  • TLT.USA
    2.690
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.290
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.750
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.420
    0.100
    7.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.040
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.860
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.810
    0.180
    6.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,797.590
    -2.010
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.190
    -0.090
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,756.280
    0.220
    0%
  • TLT.USA
    2.690
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.290
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.750
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.420
    0.100
    7.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.040
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.860
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.810
    0.180
    6.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
FreightWaves TVNavigate B2BNews

The ocean market playbook — Navigate B2B

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixSunday, February 7, 2021
0 1 1 minute read

Gearing up for success over the seas

Are you gearing up for the big game? No, not the Super Bowl, the game of unlocking the secrets of the ocean market.

This episode of Navigate B2B opens up a sliver of Steve Ferreira’s playbook, diagramming the X’s and O’s to generate winning market plays no matter your business role.

Ferreira is also gearing up for Global Supply Chain Week and Global Maritime Week and he is “stoked to take you where the other conferences don’t,” with one of his goals being to navigate toward success with personal branding, storytelling and messaging.

Duncan Wright, president of UWL, joins the show to discuss how to grow a supply chain during challenging economic times. Ferreira describes UWL as a leading American-owned NVOCC, 3PL and distribution company that “leads both external and internal clients through technology, domain-level stewardship and muscle” with its company-owned warehouses.

Wright shares how UWL can provide laser-focused leadership to steer past supply chain challenges during the COVID-19 and Containergeddon era.

He also explains how to manage the most important resources — people — as well as how to keep America’s supply chain fluent with best-of-breed solutions.  

You can find more Navigate B2B recaps and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixSunday, February 7, 2021
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc