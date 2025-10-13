The Real Cost of Idling – When It Saves You Money and When It Burns Your Bottom Line

For small fleets and owner-operators running on thin margins, idling is one of those hidden costs that can sneak up and eat thousands off your bottom line. But here’s the truth: not all idling is bad. Sometimes it protects your engine, your driver, and even your revenue. The key is knowing when idling makes sense and when it’s bleeding money you can’t afford to lose.

Why Idling Matters More Than You Think

Idling feels harmless because the truck isn’t moving but the meter’s still running. ATRI’s most recent data shows that a single hour of idling burns about 0.8 gallons of diesel. At today’s $3.71 per gallon national average, that’s $3.32 an hour. Doesn’t sound like much? Let’s do the math.

One driver idles three hours a day waiting on docks.



At $3.32/hour, that’s nearly $10 per day.



Over 250 workdays, you’re looking at $2,500 per truck, per year just sitting.



Now multiply that across five trucks, and you’ve just spent over $12,500 on fuel that never moved you an inch. For a small fleet, that’s the cost of a set of drive tires or two full months of insurance premiums.