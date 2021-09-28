  • ITVI.USA
The rise of home vehicle delivery — Transmission

Car buying is getting easier

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, September 28, 2021
Less than a minute

E-commerce trends are beginning to merge into the automotive buying experience, leading to a growing need for vehicle delivery straight to customers’ homes. 

On this episode of Transmission, Grace Sharkey and Sebastian Blanco speak to Trent Broberg, CEO of Acertus, about how his company is digitizing the delivery experience for automotive manufacturers so customers can purchase vehicles at home and have them delivered there as well.

You can find more Transmission episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

