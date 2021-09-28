The rise of home vehicle delivery — Transmission

E-commerce trends are beginning to merge into the automotive buying experience, leading to a growing need for vehicle delivery straight to customers’ homes.

On this episode of Transmission, Grace Sharkey and Sebastian Blanco speak to Trent Broberg, CEO of Acertus, about how his company is digitizing the delivery experience for automotive manufacturers so customers can purchase vehicles at home and have them delivered there as well.



