The shipping disaster seen from space – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

This episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? is brought to you by Legend Transportation, which has been establishing partnerships through outstanding customer service since 2007. Learn more at newlegendinc.com.

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the freeing of the Ever Given, a shipping disaster so bad you could see it from space. NASA joins the show to talk about the International Space Station (ISS), which just surpassed 20 years with continuous human presence on board! What keeps the station’s inhabitants working and in turn, keeps the station orbiting? Cargo resupply!

Plus, demystifying digital brokers; the latest on driver demand; Forward Air announces its largest rate increase for capacity providers; video gamers could be the next generation of truck drivers; Amazon ditching plans to monitor delivery drivers for mask wearing; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Bianca Rhym, a NASA electrical engineer supporting ISS cargo resupply at Kennedy Space Center in Florida — aka space-bound cargo bellhop, and Randy Gordon, NASA Deep Space Logistics cargo integration manager and ISS ground processing senior project manager at Kennedy; Robert Moffitt, EVP and Director of Operations, Legend Transportation; Omar Singh, Founder and President, Surge Transportation.

