  • ITVI.USA
    15,241.480
    -71.960
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.580
    0.290
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,219.990
    -71.500
    -0.5%
  • TLT.USA
    2.750
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.070
    0.150
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.860
    -0.120
    -4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.660
    0.230
    16.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.950
    0.110
    3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.040
    -0.090
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.350
    0.100
    3.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
Transmission Podcast

The state of electric trucks — Transmission

What Daimler has to say about leading the charge on EVs

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, May 5, 2021
Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Most automakers rely on "just-in-time" manufacturing to optimize production. That model requires precise coordination throughout every link in the global supply chain. And that's where AIT Worldwide Logistics comes in. AIT's automotive logistics professionals are the experts at developing resilient, scalable solutions for OEM and Tier 1 supply chains across Asia, Europe, and North America. AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — just-in-time.  

Electrification of fleets is getting closer to reality, and truck manufacturers are already preparing for a transition away from diesel.

On this episode of Transmission, Sebastian Blanco looks at what the first steps in electric transformation are for truck manufacturer Daimler.

Blanco welcomes Rakesh Aneja, head of eMobility for Daimler Trucks North America. Aneja discusses a number of recent advances in the electric delivery truck world, from the order books being opened for the eCascadia and eM2 trucks to a new heavy-duty vehicle charging station opening up in Portland, Oregon. 

The two also talk about a few reasons why drivers can benefit from electric semis and school buses.

You can find more Transmission episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

