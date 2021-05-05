The state of electric trucks — Transmission

Most automakers rely on “just-in-time” manufacturing to optimize production. That model requires precise coordination throughout every link in the global supply chain. And that’s where AIT Worldwide Logistics comes in. AIT’s automotive logistics professionals are the experts at developing resilient, scalable solutions for OEM and Tier 1 supply chains across Asia, Europe, and North America. AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — just-in-time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics

Electrification of fleets is getting closer to reality, and truck manufacturers are already preparing for a transition away from diesel.

On this episode of Transmission, Sebastian Blanco looks at what the first steps in electric transformation are for truck manufacturer Daimler.

Blanco welcomes Rakesh Aneja, head of eMobility for Daimler Trucks North America. Aneja discusses a number of recent advances in the electric delivery truck world, from the order books being opened for the eCascadia and eM2 trucks to a new heavy-duty vehicle charging station opening up in Portland, Oregon.

The two also talk about a few reasons why drivers can benefit from electric semis and school buses.



