The Supreme Court’s looming decision on broker liability and the future of freight brokerage

Well, January 21, 2026 was certainly a busy day in transportation news! While Echo Global Logistics acquiring ITS Logistics is significant, I’d argue two recent filings in the Supreme Court of the United States is bigger news still. With briefs now filed in the Supreme Court case of Shawn Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC, et al. (No. 24-1238), the stage is set for a potentially game-changing ruling on whether federal law preempts state negligence claims against freight brokers. Drawing from the recently submitted amicus briefs by the United States and the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), let’s explore the key arguments, historical context, and what it could mean for the $343 billion a year third-party transportation logistics industry.

The Case at a Glance: Negligent Broker Selection Under the Microscope

At the heart of Montgomery v. Caribe Transport is a tragic accident involving a motor carrier selected by a freight broker. Shawn Montgomery alleges that the broker negligently chose an unsafe carrier, leading to his injuries. The Seventh Circuit ruled that such state common-law claims are preempted by the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act of 1994 (FAAAA), specifically 49 U.S.C. § 14501(c). Montgomery appealed, and the Supreme Court granted certiorari to resolve a circuit split, joining decisions from the Sixth, Ninth, and Eleventh Circuits that have grappled with similar issues.

The question presented is straightforward yet profound: Does § 14501(c) preempt state common-law negligence claims against brokers for failing to vet motor carriers properly? The FAAAA’s preemption clause broadly bars states from enacting or enforcing laws “related to a price, route, or service of any motor carrier… or broker… with respect to the transportation of property.” But there’s a safety exception in § 14501(c)(2)(A), which preserves states’ “safety regulatory authority… with respect to motor vehicles.”