The Truth Behind the Driver Shortage Narrative – Why It Hurts Small Carriers the Most

For years, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) has pushed one of the most recycled headlines in transportation: “We’re facing a historic driver shortage.” If you follow industry media, you’ve seen it. If you’re an owner-operator or small carrier, you’ve probably posted a comment on X or Facebook in debate of someone who recycles this message. And if you’ve been in the game long enough, you know the truth — we don’t have a shortage of truck drivers. We have a shortage of drivers willing to work under the conditions offered by the largest carriers in the country.
This isn’t just about semantics. This narrative is powerful. It shapes legislation, influences public opinion, and drives policy that benefits mega carriers at the expense of the small-carrier community. In a previous Playbook article, we laid out why the “driver shortage” claim doesn’t hold water. Today, we’re going deeper. Because this isn’t just about bad rhetoric — it’s about control, power, and how stories told by big players reshape the entire industry.
Debunking the Shortage Myth – A Quick Recap
Let’s start with the basics. The FMCSA reports that over 400,000 new CDLs are issued every single year. Even accounting for retirements and attrition, that’s more than enough to replace the workforce. On top of that, the CDL population has grown by nearly 30% since 2020. If there were truly a nationwide shortage, we wouldn’t see carriers cutting rates and laying off drivers. We’d see skyrocketing wages and desperate recruitment across the board.
So why does the shortage story keep coming back every six months? Because it’s useful. Not for you, the small carrier trying to build a sustainable business. But for mega carriers who rely on high turnover and a steady influx of new drivers to keep their seats filled at the lowest possible cost.
Why Mega Carriers Push the Shortage Narrative
For the ATA’s largest members — think the multi-thousand truck fleets — driver churn is the business model. Turnover at the largest truckload carriers often exceeds 90% annually. That means they’re constantly replacing drivers. Recruiting becomes their lifeline. And nothing feeds recruiting like fear. They need seats filled at a predictable cost.
By promoting a “driver shortage”:
- They can justify lowering standards. Pushing for younger drivers, foreign labor visas, and relaxed training requirements under the banner of “we need more drivers.” If drivers quit, the issue must be “not enough drivers,” not “why did they quit?” That keeps attention off detention time, forced dispatch, low effective pay after unpaid tasks, and home‑time issues.
- They gain obvious political leverage. Legislators who don’t know the industry buy into the crisis framing, passing policies that favor megas under the guise of “solving the shortage.” It opens doors for pilot programs, grants, and regulatory shifts designed to create more headcount fast.
- They easily distract from the real issue — retention. If 9 out of every 10 drivers leave your company every single year, you don’t have a shortage problem. You have a culture problem. But “driver shortage” shifts the blame from company practices to some invisible labor gap. Easy for them…
How the Narrative Hurts Small Carriers
Now, let’s talk about what this means for you, the small carrier. Because even though the ATA isn’t speaking for you, their story shapes the conditions you operate in.
- Policy Pressure: When regulators hear “shortage,” they scramble to look for ways to add more drivers. That often means pushing through programs for 18-year-olds to cross state lines, autonomous trucks or expanded visa programs. On paper, that’s more “capacity” entering the market. In reality, it means more downward pressure on rates.
- Rate Suppression: A constant influx of new drivers feeds mega carriers’ needs, but it also keeps the labor pool full. Shippers and brokers know there’s no shortage of trucks, which makes it harder for small carriers to push back on weak rates.
- Public Perception: When the public hears “shortage,” they imagine a heroic industry in crisis. They don’t see drivers sleeping in trucks unpaid for detention, or small carriers fighting to stay afloat. They see big carriers as the sole solution, which reinforces the megas’ dominance. When news pieces repeat “shortage,” the public assumes trucking is desperate for “anyone with a pulse,” not professionals managing hours, equipment, compliance, and risk. That perception trickles down. If “anyone can do it,” your service value is harder to justify.
- Recruitment Competition: Small carriers don’t have the marketing budgets or training schools that megas do. When every new driver hears “the industry needs you,” they’re funneled toward the big names, not toward building a career with an independent operator.
The Real Danger – A Broken Playing Field
The danger isn’t just bad math. The danger is the way the shortage story reshapes the field in favor of the largest carriers. We don’t have a people deficit; we have a time deficit. Drivers still spend too many unpaid hours waiting at docks, searching for parking, or playing phone tag for freight that should’ve been tendered the day before. You can flood the industry with trainees, and you’ll still choke the system at the shipper’s gate if detention remains free and downtime is “part of the job.”
- It creates a false sense of scarcity. If drivers believe they’re in short supply, they expect the industry to value them more. But when they get into a mega carrier job and find themselves burned out in six months, the disappointment drives them out of trucking. That churn hurts everyone.
- It legitimizes poor working conditions. By blaming “shortage,” megas dodge accountability for fixing pay structures, home time, and culture. Why improve conditions when you can just lobby for more new drivers?
- It tilts legislation. Policymakers see megas as the voice of the industry. When they call for looser standards or subsidies for CDL training, they get them — even if it floods the market with inexperienced drivers and erodes pay across the board.
- It erodes bargaining power. If there’s always a pipeline of fresh drivers, shippers and brokers know carriers can’t pull capacity off the table. That weakens small carriers’ ability to negotiate stronger rates or conditions.
The Small Carrier Reality
Small carriers don’t face a “shortage.” Many of you reading this don’t need 500 new drivers — you may need two good ones you can trust. What you face is volatility: unstable rates, high operating costs, and competition with fleets that play by different rules.
And here’s the kicker — small carriers often do have better retention. Drivers stay because they’re treated like people, not seat numbers. They stay because they can build relationships, get home when promised, and work with someone who knows their name. But none of that makes headlines. The ATA doesn’t lobby for your success.
A Call to Challenge the Narrative
Here’s where we challenge you to think. Every time you hear “driver shortage,” ask: who benefits from this story? Because it’s not the 5-truck operation in North Carolina or the single-truck owner-op grinding to make a living.
This narrative benefits the megas by:
- Giving them a cloak for high turnover instead of holding accountability to focus on fixing the culture.
- Helping them lobby for policies that expand their labor pool.
- Keeping the public on their side while rates stay suppressed.
For small carriers, the result is more trucks on the road, more competition for freight, and less leverage at the negotiating table.
What Needs to Change
If the industry stopped obsessing over a so-called shortage and focused on retention, we’d all benefit. That means:
- Paying drivers fairly. Not cents per mile games, but honest wages that reflect the value of the work.
- Respecting time. Detention, dwell, and unpaid waiting are bigger problems than “shortages.”
- Building pathways for small carriers. Not just subsidizing CDL mills that feed megas.
- Changing the conversation. From “how do we get more drivers” to “how do we keep the ones we already have.”
Closing – Why Small Carriers Can’t Stay Silent
Small carriers can’t afford to ignore this. When megas dominate the story, you end up playing the game on their terms. The truth is, there’s no driver shortage. There’s a shortage of good jobs, fair pay, and respect for drivers’ time.
Stop letting someone else’s story define your worth. The big brands will keep calling this a shortage because it keeps the funnel full. You don’t need the funnel. You need drivers who stay, customers who respect the clock, and a rate that covers reality. When you show your numbers, tighten your promises, and price your time, you make their narrative irrelevant. You don’t have to win the press release. You have to win the week.
The ATA’s narrative might work for ultra fleets trying to keep their shareholders happy, but it’s regressive for small carriers trying to build sustainable businesses. And until more of us challenge it, policymakers and the public will keep buying the myth.
The good news? The overwhelming data is on your side. We’ve already debunked the shortage theory with numbers. Now it’s time to call out why the story exists in the first place — and who it really serves.
Because if you don’t own the narrative, someone else will. And when it comes to the future of small carriers, silence isn’t an option.