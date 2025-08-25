The Truth Behind the Driver Shortage Narrative – Why It Hurts Small Carriers the Most

For years, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) has pushed one of the most recycled headlines in transportation: “We’re facing a historic driver shortage.” If you follow industry media, you’ve seen it. If you’re an owner-operator or small carrier, you’ve probably posted a comment on X or Facebook in debate of someone who recycles this message. And if you’ve been in the game long enough, you know the truth — we don’t have a shortage of truck drivers. We have a shortage of drivers willing to work under the conditions offered by the largest carriers in the country.

This isn’t just about semantics. This narrative is powerful. It shapes legislation, influences public opinion, and drives policy that benefits mega carriers at the expense of the small-carrier community. In a previous Playbook article, we laid out why the “driver shortage” claim doesn’t hold water. Today, we’re going deeper. Because this isn’t just about bad rhetoric — it’s about control, power, and how stories told by big players reshape the entire industry.

Debunking the Shortage Myth – A Quick Recap

Let’s start with the basics. The FMCSA reports that over 400,000 new CDLs are issued every single year. Even accounting for retirements and attrition, that’s more than enough to replace the workforce. On top of that, the CDL population has grown by nearly 30% since 2020. If there were truly a nationwide shortage, we wouldn’t see carriers cutting rates and laying off drivers. We’d see skyrocketing wages and desperate recruitment across the board.

So why does the shortage story keep coming back every six months? Because it’s useful. Not for you, the small carrier trying to build a sustainable business. But for mega carriers who rely on high turnover and a steady influx of new drivers to keep their seats filled at the lowest possible cost.