Layoff wave hits freight sector as nearly 9,000 jobs slashed

Layoffs continue to impact the freight industry as firms across the U.S. and Mexico announced 8,794 job cuts over the past several weeks.

The workforce reductions are tied to companies operating in sectors such as trucking, warehousing, logistics, food suppliers and manufacturing.

In the U.S., companies announcing mass layoffs include Lacroix Electronics, FedEx, Frito-Lay, Blue Diamond Growers, Michaels Stores, Kohl’s, Target, JCPenney, Bilfinger Inc., Globe Motors and Geodis Inc., according to media reports and Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices.

States that saw the most freight-related layoffs include Arizona, Alabama, California, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas.



