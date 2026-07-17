The Visibility Gap: Why Fleets Can’t Fix What They Can’t See

Fleet maintenance costs are rising fast, and most fleets lack the visibility to manage them strategically. FreightWaves partnered with Kooner Fleet Management Solutions to survey fleet professionals on what’s really driving up costs — and why over 80% still haven’t adopted the AI tools they say would help most.
Insights include:
- Why fragmented data, not parts or labor, drives rising costs
- The gap between predictive diagnostics interest and adoption
- How carrier type and fleet size shape priorities
- The biggest blind spots for decision-makers
- What separates strategic fleets from reactive ones
Download the report to see how top performers are getting ahead of maintenance costs.
Brokerage Compliance Symposium
The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.
F3 Awards Dinner
The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now