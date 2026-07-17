The Visibility Gap: Why Fleets Can’t Fix What They Can’t See

Fleet maintenance costs are rising fast, and most fleets lack the visibility to manage them strategically. FreightWaves partnered with Kooner Fleet Management Solutions to survey fleet professionals on what’s really driving up costs — and why over 80% still haven’t adopted the AI tools they say would help most.

Insights include:

Why fragmented data, not parts or labor, drives rising costs

The gap between predictive diagnostics interest and adoption

How carrier type and fleet size shape priorities

The biggest blind spots for decision-makers

What separates strategic fleets from reactive ones

Download the report to see how top performers are getting ahead of maintenance costs.