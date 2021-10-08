The walking deadhead

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are covering a kick-starter shipping crisis horror story with a happy ending. FORT founder Conor B. Lewis tells us why bootstrapping a company and crowdfunding millions in 2021 created an “impossible situation” for his magnetic pillow fort company and how he knows it will survive.

Captain John A Konrad V, CEO at gCaptain, tells us the story behind his site, the prominence of freight media during this perpetual peak season, and tells us about the most difficult editorial he has had to write.

Angus Pacala, co-founder and CEO of Ouster, tells us who will survive in the lidar space and why this tech is important to trucking.

Plus, the Ryan Zimmerman shipping crisis bobblehead is here and a look at the ports of Los Angeles and Houston.

