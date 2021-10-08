  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

The walking deadhead

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, October 8, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are covering a kick-starter shipping crisis horror story with a happy ending. FORT founder Conor B. Lewis tells us why bootstrapping a company and crowdfunding millions in 2021 created an “impossible situation” for his magnetic pillow fort company and how he knows it will survive.

Captain John A Konrad V, CEO at gCaptain, tells us the story behind his site, the prominence of freight media during this perpetual peak season, and tells us about the most difficult editorial he has had to write.

Angus Pacala, co-founder and CEO of Ouster, tells us who will survive in the lidar space and why this tech is important to trucking.

Plus, the Ryan Zimmerman shipping crisis bobblehead is here and a look at the ports of Los Angeles and Houston.

Friday, October 8, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

