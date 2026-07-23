The Wrong Truck at the Dock Can Create Shipper Liability

(The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.)

The Supreme Court’s Montgomery decision changed the litigation landscape for the trucking industry. Although the case addressed a negligent selection claim against a freight broker, plaintiffs will not limit their investigations to the broker’s carrier qualification file. They will examine the full chain of decisions that placed a particular truck and driver on the road.

That means reviewing the shipper’s conduct as well. Plaintiffs will ask who selected the broker, what the shipper required of the broker’s carrier selection process, which carrier was approved, which truck arrived, what facility personnel observed, and why the freight was released.

Montgomery did not create a new cause of action against shippers. It did, however, reinforce that transportation safety decisions may be tested under state negligence law. Shippers should expect increased scrutiny when their own conduct contributed to an unsafe transportation arrangement.

The Dock Is the Shipper’s Decision Point

The broker may select and approve the motor carrier, but the shipper controls the freight at pickup. The shipper can see the truck, verify the carrier information, confirm the driver, review the paperwork, and decide whether the goods will be released. The shipper is not expected to repeat the broker’s entire carrier vetting process. Its responsibility is more focused: confirm that the carrier, driver, and equipment arriving at the facility match the transportation assignment.

The industry standard is to verify this information before release. The risk arises when the verification reveals a material discrepancy and the shipper allows the load to leave without resolving it.

How Shipper Liability Could Arise

A shipper is not automatically liable because a motor carrier later causes an accident. The concern is the shipper’s own decision to release freight to a carrier or driver that could not be verified.

The legal theory is straightforward. The shipper controlled possession of the goods, had the ability to stop the release, and had information showing that the arriving transportation provider did not match the approved assignment. A plaintiff may argue that releasing the shipment under those circumstances was unreasonable. The issue is not whether the shipper perfectly detected a sophisticated fraud. The issue is whether the shipper responded reasonably to the information visible at the dock.

A clerical mistake may be easily resolved. A different carrier name, unrelated DOT number, unverified driver, altered truck markings, or sister company explanation presents a much more serious concern. Once the shipper knows the identity of the actual transportation provider is uncertain, the shipment should remain at the facility until the discrepancy is resolved.

This Is a Road Safety Issue

Pickup verification is often treated as a cargo theft control. That is only part of its purpose. The carrier’s identity connects the shipment to a specific operating authority, safety history, insurance program, driver qualification process, and equipment maintenance system. When a different carrier arrives, the broker’s earlier vetting may no longer apply.

The substituted carrier may have safety problems that were never reviewed. The driver may not be associated with the approved carrier. The truck may not be covered by the expected insurance. The load may have been rebrokered without authorization, or the carrier’s identity may have been compromised.

Once the truck leaves the facility, the consequences extend beyond cargo loss. An unqualified driver, unsafe truck, uninsured carrier, or unlawful operator can cause catastrophic injuries on public roadways.

The Carrier Information Must Match

Facility personnel should compare the motor carrier name and DOT or MC number on the truck with the information provided for the shipment. They should also confirm the driver and compare available truck and trailer information with the approved assignment.

A different DOT number is not a minor administrative issue. It generally means a different motor carrier authority is involved. That change may affect safety history, insurance, authority status, driver qualification, equipment responsibility, and the legal entity performing the transportation.

An explanation that the truck belongs to a sister company does not resolve the discrepancy. Related companies remain separate motor carriers when they operate under separate authorities. Common ownership, shared management, similar names, shared equipment, or family relationships do not make their DOT numbers interchangeable. When the authority changes, the carrier changes. Any substitution should be taken very seriously–in most cases, the unapproved carrier should not transport the goods at all.

Taped or Altered Markings Require Verification

A DOT/MC number displayed with tape or temporary lettering is a clear reason to investigate further. Temporary markings become particularly concerning when they appear to cover another carrier’s information, multiple carrier identities remain visible, or the name and DOT number do not correspond. The issue is not the tape itself. The issue is whether the truck is legitimately operating under the authority and insurance of the approved carrier.

Facility personnel should contact the broker and, when appropriate, the assigned carrier using trusted contact information. They should not rely solely on a telephone number supplied by the driver or contained in an email that may have been compromised. The shipment should not leave until the carrier’s identity is confirmed.

A Pickup Number Does Not Verify the Driver

Knowing the pickup number, commodity, destination, or appointment time does not prove that a driver is authorized to take the freight. Fraudulent carriers and cargo thieves routinely obtain legitimate shipment information through compromised email accounts, impersonation, phishing, double brokering, and social engineering.

The driver should be confirmed as associated with the approved motor carrier. When the relationship cannot be verified, the goods should not be released simply because the driver possesses accurate shipment information or because the facility is under operational pressure.

The Driver Must Be Able to Communicate

The driver must also be able to communicate sufficiently to complete the pickup safely. The issue is not nationality, accent, or preferred language. The issue is whether the driver can identify the carrier and shipment, understand facility safety instructions, answer basic questions, review necessary documents, and communicate during an emergency.

Federal regulations require commercial drivers to possess sufficient English proficiency to communicate with the public, understand highway signs and signals, respond to official inquiries, and complete required records. A shipping facility is not conducting a roadside examination. It should, however, pause the release when the driver cannot communicate about the basic identity, destination, documentation, or safety requirements of the shipment.

The Evidence at the Dock Will Matter

After a serious accident, the investigation will extend beyond the broker’s carrier vetting records. Discovery may include gate logs, surveillance footage, photographs, bills of lading, identification records, emails, text messages, recorded calls, facility procedures, and testimony from security and warehouse personnel.

That evidence may show that the DOT/MC number did not match, the driver was not associated with the approved carrier, employees discussed a sister company explanation, or someone directed the facility to release the load despite an unresolved discrepancy.

It may also show that the shipper followed a reasonable process, verified the carrier and driver, and had no information suggesting that the transportation provider was unauthorized or unsafe. The central question will be what the people controlling the freight knew and what they did with that information.

Shippers Need a Clear Escalation Process

A reasonable pickup procedure should require verification of the carrier, DOT/MC number, driver, and available equipment information. It should also identify the discrepancies that require escalation and designate who has authority to approve or reject the release. Those discrepancies should include a different carrier name or DOT number, an unverified driver, altered vehicle markings, conflicting paperwork, unexpected equipment, a sister company explanation, or an inability to communicate about the shipment.

Facility personnel should have clear authority to hold the freight while the discrepancy is investigated. Appointment schedules, detention concerns, customer pressure, or demands from an unidentified caller should not override an unresolved identity issue. The shipper should document what was identified, who was contacted, what was confirmed, and why the shipment was released. Documentation cannot make an unreasonable decision defensible, but it can demonstrate that the shipper followed a thoughtful and consistent process.

The Truck Leaving the Dock Is the Truck Entering the Highway

Post Montgomery, plaintiffs will examine every meaningful transportation safety decision that contributed to placing a truck and driver on the road. When the actual carrier does not match the approved carrier, the shipper’s conduct at pickup will be part of that inquiry. Pickup verification is where the carrier qualification file meets the physical truck. The shipper is often the only participant positioned to make that final comparison because it controls the freight and can see who has arrived to take it.

When the carrier, driver, and truck match the approved assignment, the shipment can proceed. When they do not, the shipper should stop the release until the actual transportation provider is verified. The truck leaving the dock is the truck the public will encounter on the road. The shipper should know who it is releasing.

About the Author

Cassandra Gaines is a transportation attorney, nationally recognized expert witness, and founder and CEO of Carrier Assure. She provides expert analysis and testimony in matters involving broker liability, negligent carrier selection, carrier vetting, FMCSA safety data, cargo theft, double brokering, and transportation industry standards of care. Gaines is the author of The CAVRA Standard, a practical framework for reasonable carrier selection and transportation risk management. She previously held leadership roles within major freight brokerage and motor carrier operations and has presented at more than 100 transportation industry events.