To the moon, Artemis

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to NASA’s Abdiel Santos-Galindo about the wet dress rehearsal of the Artemis 1 and NASA’s Space Launch System, which is the most powerful rocket it’s ever built.

Brian Bourke, chief growth officer at Seko Logistics, talks about how his company is working with Project C.U.R.E. to send support to Ukraine.

Jill Rice, partner at Port X Logistics, discusses women in leadership in logistics.

Tom Fogarty, CEO at Bestpass, smites toll citations.

Plus, a Highway Angel saves a pair from burning to death in a car; when protesting rocks; and how truckers adjust to office life.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts