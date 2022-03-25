  • ITVI.USA
    13,535.760
    -22.060
    -0.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.907
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    15.270
    -0.370
    -2.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,566.730
    -4.770
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.070
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.420
    -0.060
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.690
    0.090
    5.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.480
    -0.080
    -3.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.580
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.110
    -0.140
    -4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    1.000
    0.8%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

To the moon, Artemis

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, March 25, 2022
Less than a minute

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to NASA’s Abdiel Santos-Galindo about the wet dress rehearsal of the Artemis 1 and NASA’s Space Launch System, which is the most powerful rocket it’s ever built.

Brian Bourke, chief growth officer at Seko Logistics, talks about how his company is working with Project C.U.R.E. to send support to Ukraine.

Jill Rice, partner at Port X Logistics, discusses women in leadership in logistics.

Tom Fogarty, CEO at Bestpass, smites toll citations.

Plus, a Highway Angel saves a pair from burning to death in a car; when protesting rocks; and how truckers adjust to office life.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.