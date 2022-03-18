  • ITVI.USA
    13,785.390
    -77.690
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.927
    0.013
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    16.150
    -0.210
    -1.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,787.230
    -77.520
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.990
    0.070
    2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.480
    -0.190
    -5.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.600
    -0.020
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.560
    -0.030
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.580
    -0.040
    -1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.160
    -4.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -3.000
    -2.4%
ContainerIntermodalNewsRail

Trac Intermodal partners with American Made Chassis to produce more chassis

Initiative aims to address chassis availability

Photo of Joanna Marsh Joanna MarshFriday, March 18, 2022
1 minute read
Trac Intermodal and AMC are partnering to produce more chassis. (Photo: Trac Intermodal)

Trac Intermodal and American Made Chassis (AMC) have partnered to increase Trac’s fleet of 40-foot chassis in a bid to increase chassis supply, especially amid the ongoing import surge and elevated equipment dwell time. 

AMC is an alliance of LB Steel and Integrated Industries.

The agreement calls for LB to build frames, while Integrated Industries will blast, paint and install all equipment components at its Dixmoor facility in Illinois, Trac Intermodal said. 

Chassis made by AMC are already being injected into the system, according to Trac.

Trac and AMC at an AMC plant in Dixmoor, Illinois. Pictured are: Val Noel, Trac EVP and chief operations officer; Frank Avella, vice president at Integrated Industries; Joe Perez, Integrated Industries president; Michael Goich, LB Steel CEO; Jake Gilene, Trac chief commercial officer; Frank Perez, vice president at Integrated Industries; and Jose Canales, Integrated Industries general manager. (Photo: Trac Intermodal)

“TRAC Intermodal continues to invest record amounts of capital to supply our customers’ continued growth and expansion,” Trac President and CEO Daniel Walsh said. “To support this, TRAC is eager to expand our long-term partnership with proven, high-quality manufacturers such as AMC who are perfectly positioned to help us increase our fleet, maintain market leadership and keep commerce flowing.”

Photo of Joanna Marsh

Joanna Marsh

Joanna is a Washington, DC-based writer covering the freight railroad industry. She has worked for Argus Media as a contributing reporter for Argus Rail Business and as a market reporter for Argus Coal Daily.