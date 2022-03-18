Trac Intermodal partners with American Made Chassis to produce more chassis
Initiative aims to address chassis availability
Trac Intermodal and American Made Chassis (AMC) have partnered to increase Trac’s fleet of 40-foot chassis in a bid to increase chassis supply, especially amid the ongoing import surge and elevated equipment dwell time.
AMC is an alliance of LB Steel and Integrated Industries.
The agreement calls for LB to build frames, while Integrated Industries will blast, paint and install all equipment components at its Dixmoor facility in Illinois, Trac Intermodal said.
Chassis made by AMC are already being injected into the system, according to Trac.
“TRAC Intermodal continues to invest record amounts of capital to supply our customers’ continued growth and expansion,” Trac President and CEO Daniel Walsh said. “To support this, TRAC is eager to expand our long-term partnership with proven, high-quality manufacturers such as AMC who are perfectly positioned to help us increase our fleet, maintain market leadership and keep commerce flowing.”
Subscribe to FreightWaves’ e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox.
Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.
Related links:
Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22
The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.
*limited term pricing available.