Transflo taps Dwayne Primeau to lead fleet telematics ecosystem

Transflo announced an expansion of its leadership on Monday, naming Dwayne Primeau as the president of Assured Telematics Innovation (ATI) by Transflo.

The move strategically repositions ATI founder Frank Pellitta to the role of chief telematics officer, focusing on accelerating product and engineering innovation within the freight-tech ecosystem.

“Dwayne brings tremendous experience scaling high-performance telematics organizations, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to Transflo,” Renee Krug, CEO of Transflo, said in a news release.

“Frank remains a foundational leader for ATI and Transflo. His vision, engineering depth, and innovative spirit continue to shape the future of our telematics capabilities. With Dwayne and Frank working side by side, ATI is positioned for its strongest and most impactful chapter yet for our customers, partners, and the entire Transflo ecosystem.”