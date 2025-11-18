Transflo taps Dwayne Primeau to lead fleet telematics ecosystem

Transflo announced an expansion of its leadership on Monday, naming Dwayne Primeau as the president of Assured Telematics Innovation (ATI) by Transflo.
The move strategically repositions ATI founder Frank Pellitta to the role of chief telematics officer, focusing on accelerating product and engineering innovation within the freight-tech ecosystem.
“Dwayne brings tremendous experience scaling high-performance telematics organizations, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to Transflo,” Renee Krug, CEO of Transflo, said in a news release.
“Frank remains a foundational leader for ATI and Transflo. His vision, engineering depth, and innovative spirit continue to shape the future of our telematics capabilities. With Dwayne and Frank working side by side, ATI is positioned for its strongest and most impactful chapter yet for our customers, partners, and the entire Transflo ecosystem.”
Tampa, Florida-based Transflo is a provider in mobile, telematics, and supply chain automation solutions for the transportation industry. The company’s cloud-based technologies aim to deliver real-time communications to carriers, brokers, factors, shippers, and commercial vehicle drivers. The company processes $115 billion in annual freight bills.
The appointment of Primeau as president of ATI comes on the heels of Transflo naming Jay Tomasello as its new chief technology officer in October. Tomasello said he will accelerate the company’s AI and freight innovation strategy.
Transflo and ATI merged in 2023, aiming to strengthen both companies to deliver an end-to-end solution to help fleet customers increase efficiency and improve cash flow.
Pelitta started ATI in 2010, building the company into a nationwide provider of telematics to commercial fleets across the country.
“As I shift my focus fully to engineering and product innovation, I’m confident that Dwayne’s leadership will strengthen our ability to bring those technologies to market more rapidly,” Pellitta said.
Primeau joins ATI with over two decades of experience in technology and enterprise solutions, including leadership roles at Xerox and Salesforce. Most recently, he served as president of Northern Business Intelligence, helping the company expand and establish itself as a top provider in the industry.
“I’m very excited to join the Transflo family,” Primeau said in a statement.
“ATI has long stood out as a leader in connected vehicle technology, ELD solutions, and custom telematics development. Together with Transflo’s end-to-end offerings, we’re uniquely positioned to help fleets and enterprise operators drive efficiency, scale operations, and unlock new insights.”