Transflo names Jay Tomasello as CTO to advance AI, digital strategy

Transflo, a provider of workflow automation, telematics, and data intelligence for the transportation industry, has appointed Jay Tomasello as its new chief technology officer to accelerate the company’s AI and freight innovation strategy.
Tomasello brings over 25 years of logistics and tech experience, most recently as CIO at Forward Air, where he modernized core systems and rolled out AI-powered mobile tools to more than 100 sites and 3,500 drivers.
Before that, he spent nearly a decade at FedEx, ultimately becoming CIO and vice president of IT at FedEx Supply Chain, where he helped launch customer-facing digital products such as FedEx Fulfillment and FedEx Returns Technology.
“Jay is a transformational technology leader who understands the operational realities of transportation and the art of what’s possible with AI,” Renee Krug, Transflo’s CEO, said in a statement. “His experience modernizing mission-critical systems at scale will accelerate how we deliver value to carriers, brokers, factors, and drivers across the Transflo network.”
Bill Vitti, president of Transflo, added that Tomasello’s background gives him a practical perspective: “He understands the pressures faced by drivers, carriers, brokers, and factors—and that makes him the perfect leader to turn technology into measurable, real-world value.”
Tomasello said he plans to focus on applying technology and AI “to eliminate friction, deliver actionable real-time and predictive insights, and enable our customers to move freight more efficiently and profitably.”
As CTO, Tomasello will lead all aspects of Transflo’s technology strategy, from AI-driven freight optimization and workflow automation to next-generation driver experiences and scalability initiatives.
Transflo, based in Tampa, processes more than $115 billion in annual freight bills and digitizes 800 million shipping documents each year through its cloud-based platform. Its Mobile+ app has been downloaded more than 3.2 million times, supporting a growing network of carriers, brokers, and shippers across North America.