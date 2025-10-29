Transflo names Jay Tomasello as CTO to advance AI, digital strategy

Transflo, a provider of workflow automation, telematics, and data intelligence for the transportation industry, has appointed Jay Tomasello as its new chief technology officer to accelerate the company’s AI and freight innovation strategy.

Tomasello brings over 25 years of logistics and tech experience, most recently as CIO at Forward Air, where he modernized core systems and rolled out AI-powered mobile tools to more than 100 sites and 3,500 drivers.

Before that, he spent nearly a decade at FedEx, ultimately becoming CIO and vice president of IT at FedEx Supply Chain, where he helped launch customer-facing digital products such as FedEx Fulfillment and FedEx Returns Technology.

“Jay is a transformational technology leader who understands the operational realities of transportation and the art of what’s possible with AI,” Renee Krug, Transflo’s CEO, said in a statement. “His experience modernizing mission-critical systems at scale will accelerate how we deliver value to carriers, brokers, factors, and drivers across the Transflo network.”