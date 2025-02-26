Triumph Financial to acquire Greenscreens.ai

Triumph Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: TFIN) has entered into an agreement to acquire freight pricing intelligence company Greenscreens.ai. The deal will bring Greenscreens.ai under the TBK Bank umbrella.

According to the SEC filing, the purchase price will be $140 million in cash and $20 million in TFIN stock, subject to customary closing conditions. The deal is anticipated to close during the second quarter of this year.

In a press release, Aaron P. Graft, founder, vice chairman and chief executive officer of Triumph Financial said, “with our recent acquisition of Isometric Technologies, we laid the groundwork for performance-based intelligence. The acquisition of Greenscreens.ai will expand our capabilities into pricing intelligence.”

Greenscreens.ai Founder and CEO Dawn Salvucci-Favier added, “Joining Triumph is an exciting opportunity for Greenscreens.ai. Since day one, our mission has been to provide the industry’s leading neutral platform for pricing and revenue optimization. As a part of Triumph, we can broaden our impact and accelerate innovation in freight pricing.”