  • ITVI.USA
    15,624.940
    -17.140
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.350
    -0.290
    -1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,592.690
    -24.310
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.710
    0.040
    1.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.800
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    -0.140
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.050
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.810
    0.110
    4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    0.030
    0.9%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

TriumphPay’s big buy, driver health and sales empowerment – WTT

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, April 2, 2021
0 14 1 minute read

This episode is brought to you by Redwood, a leading logistics platform company, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company's diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management, and innovative platform services such as LPaaS™ and RedwoodConnect™ that fill the gaps between logistics and technology.

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about TriumphPay’s big $97 million buy of HubTran; getting drivers in shape with a new fitness program; and building sales infrastructure.

Plus, truck transport jobs rise in March; do drones represent an air traffic nightmare; all eyes on East Coast ports as volumes spike and Ever Given fallout looms; trucker gets bear sprayed; man finds 15,000 bees in car; octopus attacks beachgoer; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Jordan Graft, CEO of TriumphPay; Joey Gilkey, CEO of Sales Driven Agency; Mark Manera, founder of The Trucking Fitness Company; and Alicia Butler Pierre, author and founder and CEO of Equilibria.

Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

