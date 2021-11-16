  • ITVI.USA
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Truckers face ongoing rollover risk in windy Plains

Gusts of 50 to 75 mph likely in many areas

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Tuesday, November 16, 2021
1 minute read
Tractor-trailer tipped over on side of a road.
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Truckers will face another day of high winds in the Plains and northern Rockies.

Blustery conditions were common Sunday and Monday in large portions of the Dakotas, Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, blowing over tractor-trailers in spots. Gusts of 50 to 75 mph will keep the risk of rollovers elevated in these areas Tuesday, and the National Weather Service has high-wind watches and warnings posted.

Related: Aging ‘Voice of the National Weather Service’ may soon sound better

Places in the impact zone include, but are not limited to, Bismarck, North Dakota; Pierre and Rapid City, South Dakota; Glasgow, Billings, Havre, Bozeman, Great Falls, Cut Bank, Butte and Missoula, Montana; Twin Falls, Idaho Falls and Pocatello, Idaho; as well as Laramie, Cheyenne and Casper, Wyoming.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front in Montana, wind gusts could exceed 90 or 100 mph over some mountain passes, like Logan, Rogers, Marias, MacDonald and Kings Hill.

Snow squalls could develop Tuesday morning in parts of Montana, then again during the afternoon. These are sudden bursts of intense snow accompanied by strong winds. Snow squalls can reduce visibility to zero in a matter of seconds and can last for 30 to 60 minutes.

There’s a large pressure difference between low pressure moving into the Plains and high pressure entering the Northwest. This is squeezing the air at a fast pace, creating the excessive winds, which should slacken Wednesday as the high pressure takes over.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 15 from Pocatello to Idaho Falls.
• Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Casper.
• Interstate 80 from Laramie to Rock Springs, Wyoming.
• Interstate 84 from Pocatello to Twin Falls. • Interstate 90 from Missoula to Pierre.
• Interstate 94 from Jamestown, North Dakota, to Billings.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

