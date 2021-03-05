  • ITVI.USA
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Truckers face weeklong series of Northwest snowstorms

First storm cranks up late Friday, with weeklong totals of a few feet

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Friday, March 5, 2021
Accident on a snowy Oregon highway.
(Photo: Oregon DOT)

After about a week of quiet weather, a new series of snowstorms will soon come back to the mountains of the northwestern U.S. and southwestern Canada.

A sequence of storms dumped 6 to 8 feet of snowfall in some parts of the region during the last week of February. The impending storms probably won’t produce that much. However, truckers will still have to chain up at times, hitting temporary delays over the next seven days.

The first round of snowfall will begin Friday afternoon or evening. When all is said and done with this extended event, snowfall totals could approach 36 inches in the higher elevations of the Cascades in Washington, Oregon and northern California, as well as the Sierra Nevada. Isolated higher totals are possible. Some of the storms will produce gusty winds, leading to occasional blowing snow and whiteout conditions.

The usual problem spots for drivers include but are not limited to Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass, Donner Pass, Carson Pass, McKenzie Pass and the Mount Shasta region.

Main interstates within the potential impact zone include I-5, I-80, I-84 and I-90, as well as U.S. highways 2, 12, 26, 50, 97, 199 and 395.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall will drench valleys and lower elevations of the Northwest, with totals of up to 4 inches. The heaviest rainfall will likely hit from I-5 to the coast, including Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Additionally, the heavier rainfall may cause localized higher impacts due to flooding and mudslides, also impacting U.S. Highway 101.

Other notable weather

The risk of rollovers continues Friday in far northern California and southern Oregon. Gusts of 50 to 70 mph will impact drivers on sections of I-5, from Weed, California, to Medford, Oregon, in addition to portions of U.S. Highway 395 and some state routes through Sprague River and Valley Falls, Oregon. Closer to the West Coast, winds will be rough along U.S. Highway 101, from the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area southward to Camp Klamath, California.

Look for some showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday across the Gulf Coast, with potentially heavy rainfall and strong winds in the Midwest by the middle of next week.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

