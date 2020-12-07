Truckers to battle serious Santa Ana winds this week (with forecast video)

Truckers will face a very windy start to the week out west as strong Santa Ana winds kick in. This will not only increase the odds of rollovers across many areas of California, but new wildfires could easily be sparked and existing ones could spread quickly.

Most of the state is under some level of drought. The air will also be very dry Monday and Tuesday, with relative humidity as low as 10%. Add the offshore winds entering California from the Great Basin and the stage is set for potential wildfires burning out of control.

Here’s the wind forecast by region, where deadheading or carrying light loads will be risky.

San Diego area

Red flag warning until 10 p.m. Tuesday PST

Gusts will reach 55 to 70 mph for inland valleys, mountains and passes in San Diego, Riverside, Orange and San Bernardino counties in California. This includes the Inland Empire and San Gorgonio Pass.

Los Angeles area

Red flag warning until 10 p.m. Tuesday PST

Gusts will hit 55 to 70 mph in the mountains and foothills, 35 to 55 along the coasts and in the valleys. This includes Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, as well as the Santa Ynez Valley.

Southern Sierra Nevada

Red flag warning until 10 p.m. Monday PST

Gusts will reach 60 mpg in the canyons and 70 mph along the Sierra Nevada crest, mainly impacting areas from Yosemite National Park to Kings Canyon National Park.

Northern California

Red flag warning until 5 p.m. Monday PST

Gust will hit 45 to 60 mph in the higher elevations around the San Francisco Bay area and up to 45 mph west of Interstate 5 in the Sacramento Valley along the foothills of the coastal range.

Other windy areas

Wind will be an issue Monday and Tuesday in northern Montana, where gusts will reach 60 to 75 mph from the Rocky Mountain Front to Havre. This includes I-15 from Shelby to the Canadian order.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.